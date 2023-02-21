ICANN Seeks Partner Organizations to Provide Internet Access During Emergency Situations

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As part of its new Emergency Assistance Program for Continued Internet Access, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from eligible organizations focused on supporting Internet access and recovery for local populations during disasters and emergencies.

ICANN helps enable a single, global, and interoperable Internet that serves all people around the world. It is through unimpeded access to the Internet and the free flow of information that people can gain knowledge and exposure to a diversity of viewpoints and information. This is especially critical when timely access to information and communication may be lifesaving.

The Emergency Assistance Program is designed to support access to Internet infrastructure during emergency situations, such as natural or man-made disasters, when operators or other relevant actors might otherwise not have the resources to do so. ICANN will coordinate with the selected organizations to identify if a monetary contribution would be appropriate in each specific instance. The total annual contribution will not exceed $1 million.

ICANN provided support for continued Internet access during the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and plans to build on this experience with this new program.

“We leveraged what we have learned from our experience with the emergency situation in Ukraine to establish an emergency assistance program that allows us to respond to new or protracted qualifying events that have resulted in disruption to Internet access,” said ICANN Interim President and CEO Sally Costerton. “I look forward to selecting partners that are like-minded in providing continuing access to this critical resource when it is most needed.”

Organizations that wish to participate in this EOI are requested to submit their proposals via email to [email protected] by 23:59 UTC on 27 March 2023. Proposals must be submitted in English.

For more information on background, requirements, selection criteria, and terms and conditions, please visit the dedicated website.

About ICANN

ICANN’s mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you have to type an address – a name or a number – into your computer or other device. That address must be unique, so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a not-for-profit public-benefit corporation and a community with participants from all over the world.

SOURCE ICANN