Matthew Ball joins Granicus as Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand

PRNewswire February 22, 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Granicus, the leading provider of government experience cloud tools, today announced Matthew Ball has joined the company as the Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Ball is a prominent technology and telecom leader, with extensive experience in enterprise and government engagement.

Ball joins Granicus with 25 years of technology leadership experience including serving as Managing Director for ANZ at RIM/ Blackberry and Kingfisher Mobile.

“Granicus’ passion and drive to give citizens a voice and transform the way they engage with government organizations through technology is truly inspiring,” Ball said. “I’m eager to contribute to the amazing work done by the Australia and New Zealand teams as we continue to partner with public sector to increase access to digital services and better citizen engagement while meeting rapidly evolving regulatory and technological requirements.”

Granicus expanded their global government technology footprint in June 2021 with the acquisition of two ANZ companies, Bang the Table, and OpenCities. Ball’s hiring further solidifies Granicus’ commitment to the ANZ region.

“Having Matthew Ball at the helm of our Australia and New Zealand office will help us further our work in providing public sector with transformative, data-driven digital customer experiences.” said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus.

About Granicus

Granicus is the global leader in customer engagement and experience technology and services for the public sector. Now powering almost 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting over 500,000 government professionals with 300 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver equitable and secure government experiences. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

SOURCE Granicus

