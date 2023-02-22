AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Iterum Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Superior, Seamless and Effortless Customer Experience

PRNewswire February 23, 2023

Iterum develops and implements its strategies with customers’ unique needs in mind, securing its position as a trusted partner and market leader.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan Frost & Sullivan continues to track the highly competitive global contact center outsourcing market against the backdrop of an ever-changing, digital transformation landscape. Customer care outsourcers are adapting to this shifting digital setting in order to address an array of new challenges, improve the customer experience (CX), and drive customer loyalty. Based on its recent analysis of the Latin America (LATAM) contact center market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Iterum with the 2023 LATAM Nearshore Competitive Strategy Leadership Award.

Iterum Connections

Headquartered in Panama City, Panama, Iterum Connections (Iterum) has locations in Panama, Jamaica, and Colombia. It utilizes cloud-handling and contact center management solutions to provide customers with agile and scalable cloud-native services. Iterum maintains client relationships across various industry verticals, including telecommunications, banking, retail, e-commerce, travel/hospitality, and healthcare. The company’s clear strategic vision and execution form the pillars of its partner-of-choice status and sustainable growth outlook for the future.

Leadership focus, customer impact, and ongoing entrepreneurial innovation highlight Iterum’s efforts to achieve top-line growth and superior CX. Principal Analyst, Michael DeSalles, Frost & Sullivan, noted, “With a continuous visionary understanding of the future, Iterum taps into available growth opportunities by leveraging its founder’s experience and knowledge in the nearshore market, enabling it to deliver its goal of delivering agile, innovative, and scalable solutions for its clients.”

Iterum is an integrator and consultant for its clients, providing them with custom options to meet their requirements while advising on optimal applications and third-party systems to manage cost while maximizing efficiency. As Iterum continues to grow, flexibility and simplicity form the basis of its core values and remains consistent with its consultative approach to tailoring solutions for clients.

“Iterum allows enterprises to eliminate costly and inefficient manual processes to enhance CX. The company establishes strong relationships with customers and enables them to empower their workforce, while simultaneously adding value to the organization,” added DeSalles. With its strong overall performance, Iterum earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Latin American Nearshore Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the CX outsourcing services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Lindsey Whitaker
P: 210.247.3823
E: [email protected]

About Iterum

Iterum Connections is full Service CX provider, a cloud-native, omnichannel business process outsourcing (BPO) with in-center and at-home operations in the American Nearshore.
We use flexible cloud technologies and proactively innovate to solve every challenge in the customer lifecycle, giving you the power to transform your customer experience.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.