MGM Announces Exclusive Events Partnership with Robb Report Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MGM is proud to announce its long-term partnership with international and prestigious luxury media brand, Robb Report. Under this partnership, Robb Report Hong Kong, the brand’s most recent addition to its international network, will work exclusively with MGM MACAU & MGM COTAI to execute local renditions of signature events for members of RR1, a private and exclusive club for high-net-worth individuals around the world.

Bringing the Robb Report pages to life, RR1 offers unparalleled access and a true community of like-minded tastemakers to partake in one-of-a-kind experiences. From first-look previews to personalized interactions with the world’s premier luxury brands, and exclusive access to Robb Report’s signature events, private evenings, and sojourns, members are provided with benefits that truly speak to living life to the fullest.

Culinary Masters, the first signature RR1 event to kick-start this partnership, will celebrate Macau’s unique and prestigious recognition as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Scheduled to take place this summer, this highly anticipated Culinary Masters event will feature an incredible lineup of the food world’s Michelin-starred luminaries making for an unforgettable weekend of gourmet dining experiences, exquisite wine pairings, intimate culinary classes, and other tailor-made programs with the guests’ favorite chefs.

“MGM prides itself on creating original and exceptional experiences of the highest quality,” said Pansy Ho, Co-chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited. “We will be working in close collaboration with Robb Report Hong Kong to deliver unparalleled international events and delicacies, showcasing the rich and diverse tourism experience of Macau. We aim to achieve the transformation of Macau into a well-recognized international destination and expand the foreign tourist markets.”

“We are honored to be partnering exclusively with MGM to organize RR1’s proprietary events in Macau for global RR1 members,” said Tak Man, Publisher of Robb Report Hong Kong. “This partnership with MGM will add a new level of unique programming to our offering, and more branded experiences for the Asian market will be unveiled very soon.”

“We are thrilled to bring the best of Robb Report and our RR1 signature experiences to Macau,” said Luke Bahrenburg, President of Robb Report. “We’ve found a perfect partner in MGM, who shares our mission to deliver world-class experiences to discerning audiences.”

About MGM

MGM is an abbreviation for MGM China Holdings Limited (HKEx: 2282) and is a leading developer, owner and operator of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. We are the holding company of MGM Grand Paradise, SA which holds one of the six gaming concessions to run casino games in Macau. MGM Grand Paradise, SA owns and operates MGM MACAU, the award-winning premium integrated resort located on the Macau Peninsula and MGM COTAI, a contemporary luxury integrated resort in Cotai, which opened in early 2018 and more than doubles our presence in Macau.

MGM MACAU is a Forbes Five-Star luxury integrated resort inspired by the arts with every element of the resort infused with creativity and style. MGM MACAU has approximately 600 guest rooms and suites and boasts a number of distinguishing features, including the architecturally stunning European-inspired Grande Praça, housed under a soaring glass ceiling. MGM MACAU’s world class facilities include the MGM Art Space, dedicating over 5,000 square feet to display authentic works of art, conference and event facilities, spa, and seven signature restaurants and bars to fulfill any gastronomic craving. Our property is conveniently located on the Macau Peninsula and is directly connected to the luxury retail shopping complex, One Central.

MGM COTAI is the latest integrated resort of MGM in China. Designed as the “jewelry box” of Cotai, it offers approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites, Asia’s first dynamic theater, meeting space, high end spa, retail offerings and food and beverage outlets as well as the first international Mansion at MGM for the ultimate luxury experience. The Spectacle at MGM COTAI becomes the record holder of the largest free span gridshell glazed roof (self-supporting) on January 19, 2019, making it the first architectural and structural GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for Macau, China. MGM COTAI is being developed to drive greater product diversification and bring more advanced and innovative forms of entertainment to Macau as it grows as a global tourist destination. MGM COTAI is the only mega complex and hotel in Macau to gain three-star certification in both Green Building Design and Operation Label, as well as the first hotel in the Greater Bay Area and second in Greater China to receive the certifications.

MGM China Holdings Limited is majority owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), one of the world’s leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and Park MGM.

About Robb Report

Robb Report is the leading voice in the global luxury market. Its discerning audience around the world has a shared appreciation and desire for quality, exclusivity, heritage, taste, and fine design. Robb Report is synonymous with affluence, luxury and the best of the best. Widely regarded as the single-most influential journal of living life to the fullest, with 17 international editions, it is the brand the most successful people rely on to discover the ideas, opinions, products, and experiences that will matter most to them. Robb Report: Luxury Without Compromise. For more information, please visit RobbReport.com.

About RR1

RR1 is the private-membership club that brings Robb Report to life through extraordinary, curated experiences. Members enjoy unparalleled access to benefits and events, and they become part of a powerful community of like-minded tastemakers who seek out the very finest experiences, products and services. From discovering the most alluring and exclusive destinations, to previewing the top cars and products before their official release, to dining with culinary luminaries and meeting leaders of the world’s premier luxury brands, RR1 members truly experience the extraordinary. For more information about RR1, please visit RR1.com.

