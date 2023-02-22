AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • investigation

Fair Fund to Compensate Certain Investors in Kraft Heinz Co., Common Stock.

PRNewswire February 23, 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — RCB Fund Services LLC, the Fund Administrator for the Kraft Heinz Co. (“KHC”) Fair Fund (the “KHC Fair Fund”), announces the opening of the claims process for the KHC Fair Fund. The KHC Fair Fund was established by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) enforcement action against KHC to distribute more than $62 million in civil money penalties to investors harmed by KHC’s alleged accounting misconduct that resulting in KHC reporting inflated earnings metrics during the period from 2015 through 2018. Pursuant to the Plan of Distribution (the “Plan”) approved on December 23, 2022, the KHC Fair Fund will compensate certain investors who purchased KHC common stock between February 26, 2016 and February 21, 2019 and who satisfy the conditions of the Plan. The Plan can be found at: khcfairfund.com or sec.gov.

Who is Eligible to Participate?
Any person or entity that purchased or acquired KHC common stock during the period from February 26, 2016 to February 21, 2019 may be eligible for compensation from the KHC Fair Fund subject to certain eligibility limitations described in the Plan.

Eligible Security  
Kraft Heinz Common Stock – (KHC) CUSIP: 500754106

Determination of Eligible Losses
The amount of compensation will be determined in accordance with the Plan and will vary based on the dates of transactions in KHC common stock, the number of shares purchased and/or sold, and the total dollar value of eligible claims submitted to KHC Fair Fund.

How to Apply?
You must submit a completed claim form and supporting documentation on or before the claims deadline. The easiest way to participate is to file a claim online through the KHC Fair Fund website: khcfairfund.com. If you are not able to utilize the online filing, you may download a copy of the claim form from the website and mail the completed claim form to the KHC Fair Fund at the address shown below. You may also request a claim form by calling us toll free at (800) 218-5449, or by sending an email request to [email protected].   

Claim Filing Deadline
Claim forms must be postmarked no later than midnight on June 21, 2023

APPLY NOW!
KHC Fair Fund, P.O. Box 6977, Syracuse, NY 13217-6977. 
Toll free number: (800) 218-5449.

 

SOURCE RCB Fund Services

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.