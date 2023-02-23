AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • animal

Canine Star of Netflix’s Gunther’s Millions Purchases Nicolas Cage’s Private Bahamian Island and Starts NFT Collection

PRNewswire February 23, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Netflix’s new series Gunther’s Millions is a show unlike anything we have seen since the dawn of Tiger King. Its bizarre and gritty subject matter keeps viewers glued to the screen as they ask, “can it get any crazier?” And crazier it does!

Gunther VI, star of Netflix's Gunther's Millions

The buzzworthy series, which premiered February 1st, expands the story of Gunther the VI (German Shepherd worth $400m), and his puppet master, Italian tycoon, Maurizio Mian. Once again, a man from Pisa has paved a new way for unconventional brilliance the same way Pisa’s own Galileo Galilei did centuries ago.

As Gunther’s caretaker, Mian has dipped toes and paws into the NFT business with a planned collection called “Gunther’s Rich Dog Collection.” A private island dubbed Leaf Cay, formerly owned by Nicolas Cage, is also being bought by Gunther. The purchase price? Well, Maurizio can tell you that.

With the purchase of Leaf Cay, Mian and The Gunther Corporation plan to continue scientific research on happiness, social experiments, pursuing animal welfare initiatives, and diversifying Gunther’s assets. 

Focusing on a nearly half-billion-dollar inheritance left for Gunther, the tale behind Gunther’s Millions revolves around the dog’s escapades masterminded by Mian, in relation to the neuropsychoanalysis of his research. From these studies, a more concrete understanding of emotional human behavior is hoped to be achieved through unseen lenses.

Gunther and his estate – originally owned by a mysterious German Countess shrouded in secrecy – was the sole beneficiary to one of Europe’s leading pharmaceutical giants responsible for the osteoporosis medication, Fosamax. The dog was left in the care of Mian after the Countess’ abrupt death, and with no husband, children, or close relatives to manage her wealth, Mian (a family friend) was chosen based on his strange yet sharp brilliance to manage her estate. 

What ensued were turned heads, mobs of fans, global press, celebrity ties, rare sports cars, mega yachts, “free love” nightclubs, tax evasion, cult pop bands, pornstar-lead soccer teams, Madonna’s Miami Beach mansion, and intricately enough, a three-decade long research project on the pursuit of happiness. 

Surprisingly, this is the tip of the iceberg as Gunther’s story is not over, nor is the lineage of canine worth more than their collective weight in gold. 

Gunther’s Millions is streaming on Netflix.

@GuntherRichDog – Instagram & Twitter

Media Contact
Eileen Koch
EKC PR
310-441-1000
[email protected]

SOURCE The Gunther Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.