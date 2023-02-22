AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Doo Financial HK Limited Obtains Type 4 and Type 9 Licenses Granted By The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (HK SFC)

PRNewswire February 22, 2023

HONG KONG, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Doo Group’s subsidiary company, Doo Financial HK Limited (Central entity no.: BSM562), marks another milestone in its journey with the obtainment of Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (HK SFC).

Providing Professional Services Under The Supervision Of Prominent Financial Regulator

The HK SFC is one of the Hong Kong financial regulators. While the objectives, functions, powers and duties of the SFC are set out in the SFO.

Upon obtaining the Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses issued by the HK SFC, Doo Financial HK Limited is allowed to provide clients with the following services:

1. Type 4 (Advising on Securities)

a.  giving advice on –

i.  whether;

ii.  which;

iii.  the time at which; or

iv.  the terms or conditions on which, securities should be acquired or disposed of; or

b.  issuing analyses or reports, for the purposes of facilitating the recipients of the analyses or reports to make decisions on –

i.  Whether;

ii.  Which;

iii.  the time at which; or

iv.  the terms or conditions on which, securities are to be acquired or disposed of, 

For further information, please refer to Cap. 571 Securities and Futures Ordinance – Schedule 5 Regulated Activities: https://www.elegislation.gov.hk/hk/cap571!zh-Hant-HK 

2. Type 9 (Asset Management)

a.  real estate investment scheme management; or

b.  securities or futures contracts management

A Significant Milestone In Doo Group’s Global Journey In Achieving Financial Diversity

Over the past eight years, Doo Group has been unleashing the spirit of never stop exploring, turning challenges into opportunities. The obtainment of the Type 4 and Type 9 licenses is a great stride of Doo Group in building a global cohesive financial ecosystem. In the future, Doo Group will continue to venture further towards a better and prosperous future. 

For more information, visit us at www.doogroup.com 

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Doo Group

