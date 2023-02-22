AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hisense Ranks No.2 Globally for TV Shipments in 2022

PRNewswire February 22, 2023

Record global TV shipments in 2022 represent a historical high in Hisense history

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The rapid recovery of China’s leading industrial companies and their competitive strength in the global consumer home appliance sector in particular, has been reinforced by the latest data from leading market research institute Omdia, showing that the global shipments of Hisense TV, for the full year 2022, hit a yearly total of 24.5 million, ranking Hisense No. 2 overall in the global market, with a year-on-year growth of 16.1%.

The record shipments in 2022 represent a historical high in Hisense history, demonstrating the company’s increasingly global dominance within China’s TV industry, with Hisense’s year-on-year growth placing it in the top five of all global companies in the sector.

2022 Global TV Shipments Volume (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

As the technology and market leader in the field of the Laser TV industry, Hisense’s 2022 global shipments share of 53.5% also placed the company in the No.1 ranking within the Laser TV category.

In an increasingly competitive market, the company has placed a key focus on ever-evolving customer needs with continuous innovation to develop high quality products and services, increasing the domestic TV market while expanding market share of the overseas market. The company has also placed an emphasis on overseas sales and investing in innovation-driving research and development.

As a key component of its future strategy for growth, Hisense will reinforce its commitment to delivering premium solutions to ensure consumers experience next-level enjoyment.

About Hisense
Hisense is headquartered in Qingdao, China. In the past 54 years, Hisense has always been adhering to the core values of “Integrity, Innovation, Customer Focus, and Sustainability” and the development strategy of “Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation”. The business covers areas including multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries. With the rapid development in recent years, Hisense business is expended to more than 160 countries and regions. Smart TV, which is the core of Hisense B2C business, has always been at the forefront of the global industry. Besides B2C, Hisense is also in the global leading place in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Precision Medicine and Optical Communications.

SOURCE Hisense

