  • award and prize

TCL Ranked Global Top 2 TV Brand According to OMDIA

PRNewswire February 22, 2023

TCL reaffirms its pioneer in Mini LED and QLED TVs in 2023 with premium TV offerings

HONG KONG, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TCL, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics brand, announces its latest ranking of Global Top 2 TV Brand according to OMDIA’s Global TV sets report 2022, the data of which also suggests that TCL large size TVs have received significant growing momentum over the past year and remained No.1 in global 98-inch TV market share.

TCL has been the pioneer in Mini LED TVs and started off 2023 by exhibiting its latest display and smart innovations at CES 2023. TCL was also honored to have won two CES® 2023 Innovation Awards for its TCL Mini LED 4K TV C935 and C835.

In 2023, TCL’s new Mini LED Series will be available in XL screen sizes which allow much bigger number of Mini LEDs applied on a TV with thousand-level local dimming zones, bringing million-level high contrast, stunning peak brightness in the imagery as well as prominent detail performance by TCL’s exquisite light control algorithm, which all help to reveal every detail in very bright areas, such as sunlight or darkness of caves.

TCL’s much-anticipated 2023 Mini LED and QLED TV series will be available to global markets starting from the first quarter. Please stay-tuned and contact your nearest TCL office or visit our social media channels for latest information.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

SOURCE TCL Electronics

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

