HDFC Bank partners with Ascenda to amplify cards value proposition

PRNewswire February 23, 2023

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ascenda, the global rewards technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with HDFC Bank, the largest private sector bank in India, to drive growth for its payments business. A suite of new best-in-class rewards propositions, powered by Ascenda, will enable HDFC Bank to deepen engagement with its large premium base of customers.

The new program will leverage Ascenda’s global rewards infrastructure, including the world’s largest points exchange network, which connects leading financial services brands to major merchant partners across the globe. HDFC Bank will also be tapping into Ascenda’s marketing enablement capabilities to bring customers unprecedented rewards value through compelling targeted offers.

The partnership significantly multiplies the choice and value of rewards options that the bank’s card customers can now access when redeeming their HDFC Bank Reward Points. The new offering has been introduced on Smartbuy, an offers listing platform, curated especially for HDFC Bank customers looking for aspirational reward opportunities.

Parag Rao, Group Head, Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking, and IT at HDFC said: “At HDFC Bank, we’ve always put customer experience at the heart of our strategy and expanding our line-up of high-value rewards offers delivers on that mandate. We’re thrilled to launch this partnership with Ascenda to bring customers exciting new ways to engage with our payment products.”

Sebastian Grobys, CCO & co-founder at Ascenda, added: “We’re delighted to partner with HDFC Bank to drive increased differentiation, acquisition and spend for its payment products. This partnership launches just as consumer appetite for international travel has returned in a big way, and we’re looking forward to further growing the program with HDFC Bank in the years to come”.

About Ascenda

Ascenda is a global technology company that makes banking & payments rewarding. Delivering digitally native, intuitive and easy-to-deploy rewards infrastructure that enables banks to build deeper customer connections across the entire financial relationship. The company serves financial services clients in more than 40 markets, from leading banks to fast-moving disruptors, including HSBC, American Express, Brex, Capital One, Virgin Money, ICBC, and Standard Chartered.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit ascendaloyalty.com.

About HDFC BANK:

For more information, please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com

 

SOURCE Ascenda

