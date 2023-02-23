AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Year of the Rabbit greetings from MONOPOLY Dreams™ with featured postcards that convey wishes from international landmarks

PRNewswire February 23, 2023

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Starting from Year of the Rabbit, MONOPOLY Dreams™ strives to provide a creative service to tourists with “MONOPOLY Postcards”. Tourists and their relatives and friends can feel blessings from MONOPOLY Dreams™.

From now till 31 March 2023, visitors can get an exquisite limited edition MONOPOLY postcard and a commemorative stamp in MONOPOLY Dreams™, upon presenting the “promotional screenshot” with the proof of entry to the city* and purchasing admission tickets on the spot.

Write your messages and blessings on the postcard, affix commemorative stamps, and put it in the golden mailbox at the entrance of MONOPOLY Dreams™; Mr. MONOPOLY will send out your postcard one month later. This is another new initiative of MONOPOLY Dream™ after the robot butler service was launched earlier.

4 different postcards with the characteristics of MONOPOLY Dreams™ and 12 types of MONOPOLY stamps with unique designs will be distributed randomly. Visitors can freely combine them and add fun!

This promotion is limited to tourists who purchase tickets onsite. Each ticket can get one postcard and one commemorative stamp. Tourists who participate in this promotion cannot enjoy other discounts at the same time. In case of any dispute, MONOPOLY Dreams™ reserves the right of final decision.

*Include passports or travel permits for travelling to and from Hong Kong and Macau.

About MONOPOLY Dreams™ Hong Kong

MONOPOLY DREAMS ™ is the first MONOPOLY-themed attraction in the world. It is located at the most popular tourist spot – the Peak, which is the most expensive title deed and the supreme “king of property” in the MONOPOLY Hong Kong Edition. MONOPOLY classical elements like Train Station, Water Supply, and Ultimate Banking will be ready to give you the best MONOPOLY experience! Everyone can try their luck and pursue their dreams in MONOPOLY Dreams ™! Let’s Own It All together!

Website: www.monopolydreams.com

SOURCE Monopoly Dreams

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.