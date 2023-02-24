AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

How the War in Ukraine Has Changed Taiwan: TaiwanPlus Reports

PRNewswire February 24, 2023

TAIPEI, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Russian invasion of Ukraine has drastically altered the state of international affairs. To highlight Taiwan’s unique view on the conflict, TaiwanPlus has released a featured series marking the one-year anniversary of the war.

“Ukraine War: One Year On” investigates the lessons Taiwan has learned from a war half a world away, including Taiwan’s renewed interest in stronger diplomatic channels and asymmetric defense. Featured stories will also explore Taiwan’s efforts in lending technology and other aid to Ukraine, as well as the parallels between weapons pledges to Ukraine and the prospects of arms support for Taiwan.

TaiwanPlus CEO Michael Yu believes Taiwan has a lot to say when it comes to the invasion. “For Taiwan, the Ukraine war is a stark reminder of how conflict quickly changes the course of history, arrests progress and inflicts harm in people’s lives,” he says.  “As a trusted and authentic voice from the region, we are committed to sharing Taiwan’s perspective on this defining global event.”

The anniversary coverage is available on the TaiwanPlus website, YouTube channel, Twitter, and Facebook. TaiwanPlus journalists Rik Glauert and Leslie Liao are also reporting from Ukraine and neighboring countries to cover the stories of the invasion, including firsthand reports on major stories like President Biden’s impromptu visit to Ukraine. When the war broke out last spring, Glauert was among a small number of Taiwan-based journalists who covered the war from Poland.

About TaiwanPlus:

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan, one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies. Our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide.

With Taiwan at the nexus of global geopolitics and trade, TaiwanPlus offers a unique perspective on everything from cross-Strait relations to Taiwan’s culture, including world-class programming covering food, travel and entertainment. Viewers can watch TaiwanPlus on its website, mobile app, 24/7 live-streaming YouTube channel, and other social media platforms, as it continues to expand access worldwide.

SOURCE TaiwanPlus

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.