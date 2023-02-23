HAVAS HEALTH & YOU AND THE AMERICAN PARKINSON DISEASE ASSOCIATION LAUNCH SEXUAL WELLNESS CAMPAIGN PARKINSEX

Activation Advances Nonclinical Strategies for People with Parkinson’s to Deepen Intimacy

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Parkinson’s disease affects more than ten million people worldwide and the prevalence of sexual dysfunction is disproportionately high in patients, causing partners to grow apart physically and emotionally. Symptoms like tremor, rigidity, and fatigue can reinforce this growing distance. To help provide nonclinical strategies for people living with Parkinson’s, Havas Health Plus – part of the world’s leading health and wellness network, Havas Health & You (HH&Y) – and the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) have teamed up to launch ParkinSex, a guide to intimacy meant to help people with Parkinson’s and their partners deepen their connections and improve sexual wellness, which has been linked to overall health and well-being.

As part of the partnership, HH&Y sponsored the pilot distribution of kits to members of the Parkinson’s community to raise awareness about the benefits sexual intimacy can have for people living with the disease, which sold out in only 24 hours. Each kit includes an educational guide designed to help strengthen relationships between partners navigating Parkinson’s disease and deepen intimacy with items meant to augment the book’s benefits – including massage stones, candles, and coupons for adaptive clothing.

“APDA recognized a void within the community discussing these sensitive, yet important issues, and they acted. They embraced the conversation around sexual wellness and propelled it forward without fear,” said Allison Ceraso, President and Chief Creative Officer of Havas Health Plus. “It’s been an honor collaborating with them, the many members of their PD community, and with the support of Dr Sheila Silver, clinical sexologist. Co-creating the content for ParkinSex helped make it accessible and inclusive, in both the physical and emotional sense.”

“We work tirelessly to help people impacted by Parkinson’s disease live life to the fullest and we know that intimacy can play a significant role in quality of life. Yet, the challenges of Parkinson’s can often result in intimacy and connection getting left behind,” said Leslie A. Chambers, APDA President & CEO. “This is why we created The ParkinSex Booklet & Kit, to help people with PD rekindle that special connection and find ways to revive intimacy in new ways.”

“Discussing sexual health with patients often takes a back seat when dealing with other medical concerns that can accompany Parkinson’s disease. That does not mean that sexual health isn’t vital to a person’s wellbeing,” said Dr. Rebecca Gilbert, APDA Chief Scientific Officer. “When prompted, regardless of reluctance, many people with PD admit that they miss the intimate connection they used to have with their partner or explain how their PD has put a damper on their sex life. The ParkinSex Booklet & Kit allows people to explore the topic in the comfort of their own home, on their own time, and get some practical ideas that will hopefully increase their quality of life.”

To learn more about ParkinSex, please visit APDA’s website.

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network’s approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands and people need to thrive in today’s world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is the largest grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson’s disease (PD) and works tirelessly to help the more than one million people in the U.S. with PD live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $226 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and ultimately put an end to this disease. To join the fight against Parkinson’s disease and to learn more about the support APDA provides nationally through a network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, as well as a national Research Program and Centers for Advanced Research, please visit www.apdaparkinson.org.

SOURCE Havas Health & You