AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

SANY to Reveal Latest Construction Equipment at CONEXPO-CON/AGG

PRNewswire February 23, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SANY Group, (“SANY”), a global leader in the high-end equipment manufacturing industry, is gearing up for the 2023 CONEXPO-CON/AGG, the largest construction trade show in North America and premier event connecting professionals from every major construction sector, running from March 14 to 18 in Las Vegas. Under the banner “Made for America, Raised in Georgia“, SANY’s booth (F9553) will feature over thirty machines including its latest electricity-powered excavator and loader alongside an array of product presentations to demonstrate how SANY’s ingenious technical solutions and professional services optimize fuel efficiency, maximize construction productivity, and deliver responsive customer support.

Among SANY’s state-of-the-art solutions that demonstrate the company’s climate commitment is its carbon monitoring platform, which is developed in partnership with Rootcloud, a leading industrial IoT solution provider, to facilitate China in accelerating toward carbon peak and neutral targets. The platform, which has been deployed for the company’s No.18 factory, enables SANY to quantify and manage its energy efficiency performance.

Meanwhile, SANY’s energy management system powered by industrial internet and blockchain technology will showcase the ability to accurately track its corporate carbon print of energy and resource consumption and optimize its ESG governance system.

First debuted in China last year, the SANY SY19E electric mini excavator stole the show at bauma 2022 in Germany due to its unique design, versatile features, quiet operation, and exceptionally long battery life. Equipped with a high-torque permanent magnet synchronous motor and its proprietary integrated electric drive system, its efficiency exceeds 95 percent, complemented by IP67 weatherproofing, insulation testing, voltage and current detection, and fault diagnosis features that ensure all-around protection.

The SANY SW956E electric loader is a small yet powerful beast, supercharged by a high-power permanent magnet synchronous motor capable of delivering an instantaneous torque of 2400Nm. Its onboard intelligent system can automatically adjust power output based on load, speed, and other conditions, coupled with a 282kWh battery that can provide eight hours of usage after one hour of charging. On the safety front, the machine houses a dual-circuit hydraulic brake system and large-span and long-wheelbase design, as well as an integrated smart temperature control system for the battery, drive motor, and electronic control module to help it easily cope with extremely hot and cold working conditions.

To view the highlights of SANY at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, please click: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxcFIR4g180

Contact Info:

Yolanda, [email protected]
Sales Hotline: +86-731-85835199

SOURCE SANY Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.