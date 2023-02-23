AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Vodafone Germany Deepens Partnership with Tech Mahindra & Comviva for a Seamless Customer Experience

PRNewswire February 23, 2023
  • Expanded partnership to deliver a more comprehensive view of customer journeys, enhanced omnichannel experience across assisted and digital channels
  • Comviva BlueMarble to enable unified sales experience across mobile, fixed, cable and TV services of Vodafone Germany
  • Enabled new revenue opportunities by delivering bundled propositions through a centralized/converged unified platform

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Vodafone Germany towards the transformation of its sales and customer experience processes.

Comviva_Logo

As a part of this multi-year engagement, Comviva, a Tech Mahindra company, will deliver a unified sales solution across mobile, fixed, cable and TV services businesses of Vodafone Germany. The relationship began in 2019 and partnership focused on transforming assisted sales experience. The expanded partnership will target transforming non-assisted digital sales channels and elevating the entire integrated buying experience.

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “At Tech Mahindra, we firmly believe in the power of innovation and investment in intellectual property development. Our product and platform strategy are a testament to our deep domain expertise in the Telecom industry. We are grateful for the support and guidance of Vodafone Group as we embark on a new chapter in our digital journey, building the groundwork for the next generation of technology solutions on BlueMarble foundation.”

Comviva has deployed its BlueMarble platform with an expansive range of use cases that include digital commerce, catalog, order management and customer care. The first phase of the engagement was focused on creating a unified platform that provided a converged 360-degree view of the customer across telesales and retail operations. The second phase will further the convergence to digital channels and empower Vodafone Germany in extending on-demand, personalized solution bundles seamlessly to its customers across the channels of their choice.

Ulrich Irnich, CIO at Vodafone Germany, said, “We are a customer-obsessed organization. Our expanded partnership and choice of ODA-compliant cloud-native Comviva platform will enable us to enhance the customer experience even further, driving personalization at scale and further optimizing experience across online and in-store. The new solution shall help us align teams around a single view of the customer, with insights and activation capabilities that will make experiences even more seamless, connected and relevant.”

Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva, said, “Today, customers use a variety of touchpoints to engage both digitally and offline and a unified integrated customer experience across all channels is paramount. Our partnership shall deliver a more comprehensive view of customer journeys and enhanced omnichannel experiences. We are extremely excited about this partnership, and it shall serve as a great foundation for personalization efforts, while also empowering organizational efficiency.”

Comviva’s BlueMarble is a modular commerce, order management, customer care and partner management digital platform. It is a 5G ready, cloud-native, microservices based, open digital solution that delivers business agility by offering personalized customer experiences and journeys.

About Vodafone Germany

 About Tech Mahindra

 About Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Please contact: 
Sundeep Mehta 
[email protected] 
Contact: +91-9910030732     

SOURCE Comviva

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.