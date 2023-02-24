AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • accounting and audit

FreshToHome closes $104MM in Series D funding with Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund as the lead investor

PRNewswire February 24, 2023

NEW DELHI, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FreshToHome, the world’s largest fully integrated online consumer brand for preservative and antibiotic-residue free fresh fish and meat, has closed $104 million in Series D funding with Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund leading the round. Existing investors in FreshToHome including Iron Pillar, Investcorp, Investment Corporation of Dubai (the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai), Ascent Capital and others have also participated in this round. New investors joining this round include E20 Investment Ltd, Mount Judi Ventures and Dallah Albaraka. JP Morgan was the placement agent to FreshToHome for the fundraise.

Shan Kadavil, CEO & Co-founder, FreshToHome

The current funding will strengthen FreshToHome’s mission to make 100% preservative and antibiotic-residue free fish, seafood, and meat accessible and affordable to millions of meat lovers. Launched in 2015, FreshToHome operates in 160+ cities in India and the UAE and offers more than 2,000 certified fresh and chemical-free products.

Shan Kadavil, CEO & Co-founder, FreshToHome said, “We are excited to have Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund lead our Series D funding round. FreshToHome has pioneered the revolution of making 100% preservative and antibiotic-residue free fresh fish, seafood, meat and meat products accessible and affordable to all and that is our biggest USP. We are now a ‘Proficorn’ with operational profitability across the company. As we strive to offer more value to our farmers and fishers, customers, employees and investors, our focus is on profitability and sustainable value creation.

Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund, through its official spokesperson stated Our vision with the $250MM Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund is to empower the next generation of innovative, technology enabled companies led by visionary founders. We are impressed with the FreshToHome management team led by Shan Kadavil and they have done some quality work in creating a robust technology enabled supply chain and scalable backward integrated capabilities to serve both customers as well as farmers and fishers. We are excited to partner with FreshToHome for the next phase of its growth.” 

FreshToHome’s core strengths lie in its brand promise for its quality and consumer trust and in its technology-enabled offering – Commodities Exchange, empowering over 4,000+ fishers and farmers to electronically auction their produce for sale on www.FreshToHome.com.

Two years ago, FreshToHome raised $121MM in its Series C round, led by Dubai’s Investment Corporation of Dubai, Investcorp, IronPillar, Ascent Capital and U.S. Government’s development finance institution – DFC.

 

SOURCE FreshToHome

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.