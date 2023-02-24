AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Getting 2023 Off to a Flying Start: XCMG Machinery Delivers Multiple Orders to Overseas Markets

PRNewswire February 24, 2023

XUZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425, “XCMG”) has sent off a batch of large orders to overseas customers in the first two months of 2023, scoring a good start of the year as multiple business sectors of XCMG increase market share year by year.

“We have built a strong foundation of technological innovation, ‘advanced and endurable’ products, quality service and intelligent manufacturing capabilities, and it’s anchoring the new chapter of development that not only delivers premium products to international customers, but also leads industry development,”  said Jiansen Liu, vice president of XCMG.

XCMG Foundation shipped over 30 units of products of five major categories from its new intelligent manufacturing base on January 8, including rotary drilling rigs, horizontal directional drilling rigs, mining hydraulic jumbos, deep drilling rigs and air compressors, several models of which are international best-sellers.

The XR460E is a super rotary back drilling rig with exceptional configuration, quality, adaptability and intelligent technologies. Meanwhile, the XR200E rotary drilling rig received the first batch export order in 2023 after setting the record of completing 26 piles in 10 hours in Hubei Province.

On January 7, XCMG sent a batch of crawler cranes totaling over 100 million yuan to overseas customers. The new mid- to large-tonnage product was specially customized to work in various extreme conditions, supporting major infrastructure projects worldwide.

XCMG Excavator hosted a delivery ceremony on February 10 to send off the batch order of undercarriage totaling over 10 million yuan (US$ 1.44 million). The seven high-end customized crawler product models can adapt to work in extreme conditions. The fully upgraded spare parts with enhanced structural strength and heat treatment processing also ensure product reliability.

XCMG Mining delivered large-scale mining equipment to overseas markets worth over 100 million yuan (US$ 14.48 million) on February 21 and kicked off the global service month, which aims to improve global customer service.

XCMG Mining’s recent exports also include a batch order of large-tonnage mining excavators to Southeast Asia. with over  40 units of mining excavators being bought by an Indonesian customer.

Also, XCMG delivered the first order of large-tonnage folded boom products to southeast Asian countries lately, which was customized to support infrastructure construction projects, with advantages in completing heavy hoisting in lowered ceiling spaces with high efficiency, accuracy and safety guarantees.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.