Medtec China 2023 will be held on June 1-3, 2023, in Suzhou China

SHANGHAI, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, China’s State Council issued Guidelines for Expanding Domestic Demand (2022-2035), which clearly specifies that China’s medical device industry has entered the stage of accelerated demand growth. Meanwhile, the most recent COVID-19 prevention and control optimization policies have made it easier for overseas enterprises to participate in trade fairs held in China for economic and technological exchanges. Under these multiple favorable policies, Medtec China 2023 will be held at Hall B1–G1 of Suzhou International Expo Centre on June 1–3, 2023, and Quality Expo China will also be held at simultaneously.

At present, tens of thousands of R&D/procurement engineers from well-known medical device manufacturers, including Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, MicroPort, WEGO, Tuoren, Xinhua, Lifetech, Yinyi Biotech, Aohua Endoscopy, Lepu Medical, Venus Medtech, Genesis and HeartCare, have already pre-registered.

800+ Exhibitors Showcase with Innovative and Featured High-end Exhibits

"Since 2021, the 17th edition of International Medical Device Design and Manufacturing Exhibition (Medtec China 2023) has been engulfed with delays related to pandemic challenges. Although we created online and offline activities at different scales to better serve the industry and customers, the industry still embrace great expectations and enthusiasm for the in-person Medtec China show. Almost 40,000 industry participants will be present at Medtec China 2023, and they are all looking forward to discussing new information technology and procurement initiatives over the three-day event. In-person exhibitions have irreplaceable advantages in the medical industry indeed." said Linc Cai, Project Director at Informa Markets. "Amid a high level of enthusiasm on the part of manufacturers, Medtec China will expand the exhibition area again in 2023 and provide high-quality business and trade opportunities and services for companies, as well as provide more diversified and innovative products, technologies and services."

Medtec China 2023 will expand to an exhibition area of 36,000 m2 and draw 800+ exhibitors to display cutting-edge products in 21 key exhibit categories, such as R&D and Design Services, Automation, Materials, Tubing and Extrusion, Components, Electronic Components, Manufacturing Equipment and Surface Treatment. It has attracted leading enterprises, including Lubrizol, Celanese, Momentive, Fort Wayne, Elgiloy, Mikron, Ruhlamat, Nolato GW, Rosti, OGP, SP Medical, Quark-Med, Wiserscope, HnG, Trelleborg Sealing, and Yi Kang. This exhibition will also feature pavilions from Germany, the United States, Singapore, Europe, Japan, and other countries.

Categories represented in Materials, Components and Equipment Zone: Raw materials, form Supplied, adaptors, blades, clamping products, couplings and fittings, fasteners, gaskets, gauges, meters, counters, hinges and latches, etc. Representative companies include Lubrizol, Celanese, Momentive, Americhem, Acme Monaco, Pulse, Wytech, Fort Wayne, Tanaka Precious Metals, LX Precision, and Kindly.

Medtec China 2023 launches a special themed concept focused on advanced medical equipment design and manufacturing services. Categories represented here from application-specific integrated circuits, batteries, cables and cable assemblies, capacitors, connectors, crystals/oscillators/piezoelectrics to digital signal processors, diodes, displays, electrodes, embedded systems and EMI/RFI shielding. Exhibitors including Luphi Electronics, Foshan City Chengye Hardware Electric Appliance, Nisus, Hikmed Imaging, Lemo Electronics, RRC Power, Ojos, ATL Technology, Kitron and other medical electronics manufacturers will present up-to-date products, technologies, and solutions.

Categories represented in IVD: Biochemicals and chemical reagents, filters, membranes, bioseparation equipment and supplies, assay system components, tools for molecular diagnostics, electronic and mechanical components and software, packaging and labeling materials and components, manufacturing equipment and supplies. GuYuan, HS Medical, Shanghai Marine Diesel Engine Research Institute, Carclo Technical Plastics, JT Mold, SJ S&P Mfg, Suzhou Welgwiyan Precision, Teamtechnik Maschinen und Anlagen, Beijing Zhuojie Yipin, Jiangsu JITRI Sioux and other enterprises have confirmed their participation.

Categories represented in Medical Packaging and Sterilization: Packaging equipment, packaging services, packaging materials and products, sterilization equipment and sterilization services, etc. Kingwills New Material, Berry Ace Packaging, Shanghai Puxiong Industrial, Suzhou Funway Sterile Packaging, Kangmingna Packaging, Audion Elektro, Beijing Antonito Medical, Beijing Dangs, and BillerudKorsnäs AB. will have a presence at Medtec China 2023.

The exhibition zones of Medical Packaging, Orthopedic R&D and Manufacturing, Testing, Metrology, Inspection and Calibration Equipment, Electronic Components, IVD and Super-precision Laser Machining, among other exhibition categories, are currently in high demand.

100+ Trend-setting Education Sessions Held at three-day Conference; Industry Keynote Speakers Get Together at Medtec to Share Industry Highlights

The "MDiT Forum and Regulation Summit 2023" will still focus on four dimensions regarding current Chinese regulation, quality, technology and markets. More than 80 speakers will be invited to deliver more than 100 speeches.

The 80+ keynote speakers partly come from authorities and research institutes, including International Travel Health Association, Statistics of Medical Research & Biometric Center, Advanced Research Institute of China Food and Drug Administration, FDA International Program and Policy Analysis – Medical Devices, Clinical Pharmacology Center of Fuwai Cardiovascular Hospital, Chinese Academy of Sciences Research Institute, Shanghai Medical Products Administration, and Peking University. Other speakers are mainly from leading industrial enterprises, such as Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare, MicroPort, Thermo Fisher, Saint-Gobain, Coherent, Fanuc Robomachine, GF Machining Solutions, Henkel Loctite (China), Hantech, jMedtech, Tekni-Plex, and Starrag, will share their views on updated topics such as Advantages of Liquid Silicone Rubber LSR/Production Process LIM, Tekni-Plex Precision Medical Tubing Technology, Processing and Application in the Minimally Invasive Field, application of functional polymer material solutions, Trends in Minimally Invasive Delivery Systems and Tackling Complex Challenges, Optoelectronic Devices in the Application of Active Medical Equipment (Medical Power Supply).

The Technology Summit will focus on topics such as materials, implantable and interventional medical devices, plastic molding, precision machining, 3D materials and technology application, packaging, and sterilization, and we expect more international industrial leaders to share their technologies and experiences at Medtec China 2023 and become industrial opinion leaders.

The Online Platform Provides Customers with Business and Procurement Support throughout the Year

Medtec China has an online procurement service platform- CMDM (www.cmdm.com). The cumulative number of website visitors since its launch in December 2019 adds up to almost 164,000. Procurement engineers can browse the information of nearly 1000 enterprises, easily target their favorite products, and conduct procurement consulting or transactions.

Medtec China 2023 will be held at B1–G1 Hall of Suzhou International Expo Centre on June 1–3, 2023.

