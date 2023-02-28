AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

CASIO to Release Lightweight G-SHOCK Delivering Support for Multiple Sports

PRNewswire February 28, 2023

Equipped with Polar™ Algorithms for Training Analysis

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the sports-driven G-SQUAD line in the G-SHOCK family of shock-resistant watches. The GBD-H2000 delivers support for multiple sports and boasts a lighter weight to ensure an even more comfortable fit. The new watch will be available in four models.

The shock-resistant GBD-H2000 is equipped with GPS functionality and six sensors to provide support for a wide range of sports activities, yet is 38% lighter than the previous model, the GBD-H1000. Casio achieved the lighter weight design by creating a more compact case with a built-in GPS antenna and carbon fiber-reinforced case back. The result is an even more comfortable fit on the wrist. The new watch is equipped with GPS functionality and an optical sensor to measure heart rate, as well as a compass, altitude/air pressure sensor, thermo sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. These high-end technologies enable measurement of distance, speed, pace, and more to support activities from running and biking to swimming.

Training analysis functions are included along with these activity measurements. Algorithms developed by Polar Electro Oy, a pioneer in the industry which has spent nearly 50 years perfecting the art of personalized guidance in fitness, sport and health, are used to measure the burden on the heart and lungs, analyze ratios of energy used separately for carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, and perform sleep tracking. Pairing the watch with the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app allows users to review training data from the watch in greater detail, accessing activity logs, advice on improving sleep and more. Solar-assisted charging is also included to improve ease of use, offering time display powered by solar charging* even when the battery runs low.

The case, bezel, and band are made with biomass plastics, an eco-friendly material produced using raw materials from castor seeds and corn.

*Polar™ is a registered trademark of Polar Electro Oy.

More information: https://www.casio.com/intl/news/2023/0228-gbd-h2000/

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.