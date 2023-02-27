Kind Malaysia 2023 is committed to welcoming the advocate of kindness

Partners, volunteers and corporate associates joined shoulders on this movement toward greater good

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With few days left to the show, the organiser has released the full event program that is anticipated by many. A record of 132 exhibitors representing social, charitable, community and corporate foundations will be showcasing their vision, mission, and activities. Two panel discussions and 20 presentations over the two-day event themed “Kindness Unites Humanity” is expected to be attended by 3000 visitors.

Taking place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), the two-day expo will run from 2 to 3 March 2023. This two-day event is featuring high-level keynotes, panel discussions, seminars, experience sharing, performances, educational content, and relationship-building initiatives. Participants will also get the chance to stay on the pulse of the latest in humanitarian innovations and the best current practices currently being employed.

The panel discussion on the first day themed “Kindness Unites Humanity” will particularly delve into the homegrown success stories of non-profit and social enterprises that have kindness as their core purpose and their journey to building sustainable organisations. This session will also include mini-stories of how a corporate company came together with them to work on solving the issues they are working on eradicating. This session will be moderated by Mr. John-Son Oei, Founder of Epic Homes and Marketing Director of Kechara Soup Kitchen; Mr. Justin Cheah, Co-Founder of Kloath Cares; Ms. Nik Suzila, and Founder of Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre; Dr. Wong Siew Te will be joining as panelists.

On the second day, the floor will be shared by experts to discuss the topic of Building A Better Future Together: Corporates Empowering Changemakers. The session will be moderated by Mr. Zaim Mohzani, Co-Founder of Nation Building School & Malaysia Jobs Coalition. The panelists will be the Head of Communication Development of Yayasan Hasanah; Ms. Anita Ahmad, Head of the School of Media and Communication at Taylor’s University; Ms. Prema Ponnudurai, and Founder and Managing Director of NGO Hub; Mr. Chun Wah Hoo.

“They will be sharing the best practices of how Malaysian Corporates companies have innovatively used their sustainable program to empower changemakers in Malaysia to build a better future together and give real-world examples of successful initiatives and the lessons learned from them.” said YBhg. Tan Sri Dato‘ Asmat Kamaludin, Chairman of Kind Malaysia and DSA Exhibition & Conference Sdn Bhd, the co-organiser of Kind Malaysia 2023.

This year’s installment features a significant exhibitors line-up comprising distinguished organisations both from the corporate sectors and NGOs that bring with them sound experience and insights from their respective missions. Until today, 132 organisations and independent artists will be participating. Among the corporate organisations are Bursa Malaysia Berhad, CIMB Bank Berhad, International Psychology Centre, Yayasan Hasanah and few others. For the NGOs, Global Peace Foundation Malaysia, Malaysian AIDS Council, Malaysian Federation of the Deaf, Make-A-Wish Malaysia, Malaysian Medical Relief Society (MERCY Malaysia), National Council of Befrienders Malaysia, National Council for the Blind Malaysia, NGOhub, Orphancare Foundation, Pertubuhan Amal Uncle Kentang Malaysia, Persatuan Bantuan Bencana Alam Misar Malaysia, Ronald McDonald House Charities Malaysia, The Prem Rawat Foundation, United Nation Children Fund (Malaysia), WWF-Malaysia and many others will be joining and sharing their initiative to the audience.

“Kind Malaysia is an initiative co-sponsored by 23 corporates from the business events industry: utilising our trade exhibition and conference organising expertise for a greater good. This is a potluck of kindness” said YBhg. Datuk (Dr) M Gandhi, the cofounder of Kind Malaysia and Chairman of Bumiati Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Kind Malaysia 2023 is a unique platform and the only one of its kind in Malaysia which aims to mobilise civil society and the corporate sector to champion kindness as part of its agenda. Everyone is invited to attend this event to celebrate this kindness initiative together.

To register for the expo, or gain more information on the event program, visit: https://kindmalaysia.com/ .

