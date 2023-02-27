Web3 Game ArchLoot to Kick-off Open Beta Test with Grand Launch Party in Vietnam

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ArchLoot’s first-ever full-scale game launch party is set to take place on February 28th. The event will feature the global debut of a web3 game that features interactive NFT gameplay which fully enables on-chain implementation of upgradeable NFTs. Starting from an exclusive launch party in the web3 gaming hotspot Vietnam, ArchLoot is here to take global gamers of all kinds on an adventure.

Backed by a live streaming service on-site, the launch party will serve as a platform for gamers worldwide, especially Vietnam, to share their enthusiasm for the game. All attendees will be able to demo the game beforehand, participate in giveaways, and compete for free prizes. There will even be an exclusive showcase of professional esports players, pitting their skills against each other and showing off the amazing features that this game has to offer.

Prestigious Line-up: Top Projects and E-sports players

The game launch event will begin with an insightful talk featuring industry experts from the gaming world. This panel discussion will cover topics such as the future of web3 gaming, the challenges developers and players face when developing a decentralized game, and more. Furthermore, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and gain insight into the development process of web3 games like ArchLoot. There will be a gathering of top-notch experts and professional esports players to experience the game’s ultimate gameplay.

Following up on the panel talk, attendees will get to experience the ultimate gameplay of ArchLoot firsthand as esports teams compete in tournaments to test this new adventurous RPG. The game provides diverse modes, including PVE, PVP, multiplayer mode and clan wars. This is an opportunity for players to really understand how interactive NFTs blend well with the gameplay and how abundant content can provide an immersive experience.

This game promises to provide users with an unprecedented experience, featuring a unique twist on traditional gaming concepts while adding interactive NFTs to it. It incorporates aspects of map exploration and 1 on 1 and 3 on 3 competitions. The Esports team will test how the game is designed to be highly competitive, using tournament-style gameplay that will be put to the test by top players.

The Open Beta Test

This fun-filled event signals an important time – ArchLoot’s Open Beta Test will officially begin. In other words, gamers can access ArchLoot’s exciting details on their mobile device.

After the Closed Beta Tests, ArchLoot quickly gained traction and has already attracted players from around the globe. The Open Beta Test will offer more incentivized events, including weekly leaderboards, content creator contests and more, which will be giving away around $1000 worth of prizes every week. Its unique gameplay and countless customization options make it an exciting option for gamers of all tastes, whether they are just starting out or looking for something to take their gaming experience to the next level.

Jonathan Ubavicius, CEO of ArchLoot, said, “This will be an exciting time for us because we have been working hard over the past year to develop our platform and make sure it meets our high standards before launching it publicly. We chose Vietnam because of its booming web3 gaming vibe, which will make us more confident that our gamers will love playing our games and enjoy all of the features we have included in this version of our product. The open beta test is the starting point that you do not want to miss out on. See you in Vietnam.”

About ArchLoot

Launched in 2022, ArchLoot is an NFT-based UGC game with loot-style composability and playability. Built on BNB Chain, it provides the first interactive NFT gameplay in the industry, which fully enables on-chain implementation of upgradeable NFTs and unleashes its potential for playability and user-generated content robustness. The game intends to build an ecosystem, including a great game and a creative community, that truly achieves a balance between playability, accessibility, and profitability.

Gathering talents from the world’s leading gaming publishers, blockchain projects, and financial elites, the team now has 40 experienced members and is currently operating across continents. The project has been expanding its network of investors and collaborations, including Binance NFT, FBG Capital, Alphabet, and YGG SEA, to keep fully funded operations and deliver milestone objectives.

Official website: www.archloot.com

SOURCE ArchLoot