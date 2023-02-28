AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Heidrick & Struggles Announces Promotions of Partners, Principals, and Senior Client Principal across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Business

PRNewswire March 1, 2023

Promotions span 22 cities across 14 countries as the firm further advances its commitment to professional development and culture against landscape of an ever-changing marketplace

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, announced promotions of 19 Partners, 29 Principals, and one Senior Client Principal in its Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting businesses globally.

“Heidrick & Struggles is proud to cultivate leaders within our firm, and we are deeply committed to developing our teams and creating an unrivalled culture for top-performing talent,” said President and CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan. “Our newly promoted cohort of consultants have proven to be dynamic, agile leaders who are recognized for their strong leadership, innovative thinking and spirit of collaboration, both within our own organization and when serving our clients and advising them on the complex array of talent and human capital issues they face today.”

The promoted consultants are based in 22 cities across 14 countries.

Individuals promoted to Partner:

Individuals promoted to Principal:

Individual promoted to Senior Client Principal:

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world’s top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Bianca Wilson
[email protected] 

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

