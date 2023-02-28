WATER PHILIPPINES Expo and PhilEnergy Expo Return as a Sustainable 2-in-1 Event in 2023

WATER PHILIPPINES holds three-day event with PhilEnergy Expo 2023

PASAY, Philippines, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The country’s leading and biggest international water supply, sanitation, industrial wastewater treatment, and water purification event is staging a comeback after a three-year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.

‘WATER PHILIPPINES Expo 2023′ is set from 22 – 24 March 2023 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. Organized by Informa Markets Philippines, a division of global trade show specialist Informa plc, the sixth edition of the expo will also be its biggest to date — to gather over 10,000 trade visitors including top industry players and thought leaders from 14 participating countries with the widest exhibit variety from more than 300 exhibitors that will showcase latest products, technologies, and innovations.

In its 6th edition, this event will also be simultaneous and co-located with the 3rd edition of PhilEnergy Expo, an event promoting the latest innovations and developments in Renewable energy, energy efficiency, electric and power, electric vehicle, and energy storage — bringing numerous possibilities to promote five energy sectors. The three-day 2-in-1 mega event will occupy four halls of SMX Convention Center’s exhibition area.

Aside from the trade show and exhibits, WATER PHILIPPINES and PhilEnergy Expo 2023 will facilitate technical seminars and anticipated conferences for water and energy. Among the most notable of those are ‘Overcoming Global Challenges in Water and Wastewater’ session by the Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA) and ‘Building a Net-Zero Future with Energy Efficiency’ discourse by the Philippine Energy Efficiency, Inc (PE2).

“After the hiatus caused by the pandemic, we are very happy to announce that WATER PHILIPPINES, together with PhilEnergy, is back this year, for WATER PHILIPPINES, this is the sixth edition and for PhilEnergy, the third edition. Both shows have received tremendous industry support from within the Philippines as well as from international industry players. Join us as we embark on this great event exhibiting various technologies from all over the globe and demonstrating the importance of sustainability in our society. We look forward to seeing everyone there,” said Informa Markets Philippines General Manager Gerard Leeuwenburgh.

Furthermore, returning as a sustainable event, WATER PHILIPPINES co-locating with PhilEnergy 2023 aims to promote sustainability not just in running our event, but also in promoting more sustainable water management for the country’s water and wastewater industry. Realizing the importance of an environmentally and socially responsible event, the organizers of WATER PHILIPPINES and PhilEnergy 2023 take one step forward in running such credible and impactful event to achieve the sustainability goals that has been set.

WATER PHILIPPINES Expo 2023 and PhilEnergy Expo 2023 are open to industry professionals that are from the water and energy industry. Visitors can now register their attendance at the event respective websites www.waterphilippinesexpo.com and www.philenergyexpo.com. Please be informed that, Visitors are required to register one registration form only.

Notes to Editor

WATER PHILIPPINES and PHILENERGY is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

