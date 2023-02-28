AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zoomlion to Exhibit Intelligent Human-Machine Interaction Technology and Green Manufacturing Achievements at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023

PRNewswire February 28, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zoomlion”; 1157.HK) is set to exhibit 22 products across seven categories, including equipment customized for the North American market, and its innovative green manufacturing technologies to CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 from March 14 to 18 in Las Vegas Convention Center. Zoomlion will be at booth F9615.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is North America’s largest construction trade show. Themed “Vision Creates Future,” Zoomlion will highlight products most in demand with North American customers, especially in green intelligent manufacturing, localized production and sales, through showcasing products with exceptional performance, quality and technological innovation.

Zoomlion’s flagship portfolio at CONEXPO-CON/AGG will feature:

  • Earthmoving Machinery: six models of the G-series excavators that cover micro to large tonnage range and the ZS090V skip steer loader will be highlighted, all meeting the North American emission standards. Audiences will also be able to experience the products through interactive human-machine demonstrations.
  • Hoisting Machinery: the ZTR1100D533 off-road crane, an ANIS-certified product, will take center stage. It has a maximum lifting height of 66 meters, combined with main and fly booms to achieve industry-leading hoisting capability.
  • Tower Crane: Zoomlion will feature its latest core components like the new CR8-H driver cabin and RB dowel joint of the R-generation tower crane designed for the high-end European and American markets.
  • Concrete Machinery: as an APCA member, Zoomlion will unveil the all-new 50X-6RZ pump truck, a 4.0 series model with a six-section boom and APD technology that reduces overall consumption and extends service life. Zoomlion’s German subsidiary m-tec will also exhibit dry mixing equipment products.
  • Industrial Vehicle: the FB25H and FL25H adopt the Kubota O5 series engine and a series of advantaged design features to better meet the local market demand.

Since entering the US market in 2007, Zoomlion’s globalization roadmap focuses on accelerating business model transformation and an international localization strategy. In 2012, Zoomlion established the North America R&D Center. Nowadays, its North American subsidiary has a network integrating R&D, sales and marketing, and a production base, while covering the logistics and spare parts supply in the local market.

SOURCE Zoomlion

