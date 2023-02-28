AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hisense’s Smart Refrigerators and Washing Machines Receive ETSI EN 303 645 Certification by TÜV Rheinland

PRNewswire March 1, 2023

They have become the world’s first to receive the ETSI EN 303 645 issued by TÜV Rheinland in their category.

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TÜV Rheinland Greater China granted the ETSI EN 303 645 Consumer IoT Device Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection Standard certification to Hisense’s smart refrigerator and smart washing machine ranges. Hisense became the world’s first refrigerator and washing machine brand to receive the ETSI EN 303 645 certification issued by TÜV Rheinland for this category.

Dr. Chen Weikang, Vice President of Business Stream Industrial Services & Cybersecurity at TÜV Rheinland Greater China and Senior Engineer, said: “TÜV Rheinland and Hisense have been cooperating in the field of cybersecurity and privacy protection since 2017. Today’s certificate issuance is another milestone in our cooperation. Not only witnesses the extension of our cooperation from smart TV to smart home appliances, but also highlights Hisense’s emphasis on consumer privacy protection and unremitting efforts in cybersecurity.”

In this certification, TÜV Rheinland assessed and tested Hisense’s smart refrigerator and washing machine products according to the test cases defined in ETSI TS 103 701, which provides a conformance assessment methodology for consumer IoT devices within the scope of ETSI EN 303 645.

Hisense and TÜV Rheinland will continue to work together in the field of cybersecurity, to help Hisense pursue higher quality standards and enhance its competitiveness in the global market.

About Hisense

Hisense is headquartered in Qingdao, China. In the past 54 years, Hisense has always been adhering to the core values of “Integrity, Innovation, Customer Focus, and Sustainability” and the development strategy of “Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation”. The business covers areas including multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries. With the rapid development in recent years, Hisense business is expended to more than 160 countries and regions. Smart TV, which is the core of Hisense B2C business, has always been at the forefront of the global industry. Besides B2C, Hisense is also in the global leading place in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Precision Medicine and Optical Communications.  

SOURCE Hisense

