AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

EW Nutrition showcases customer-focused solutions for the animal nutrition industry at VIV Asia 2023

PRNewswire March 1, 2023

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EW Nutrition will participate in VIV Asia 2023 to showcase its newest solutions for the animal nutrition industry. “We are constantly innovating to provide best-in-class products and programs. Our participation in VIV Asia 2023 is a good opportunity to connect with our partners over EW Nutrition’s tailored solutions for industry challenges,” says Ramakanta Nayak, regional director for EW Nutrition South East Asia/Pacific.

Located at Hall 2, Booth 3550, EW Nutrition’s stand highlights flagship products and initiatives, among which:

  • Ventar D, a high-ROI, innovative blend of phytomolecules for consistent gut health support and improved performance
  • Pretect D, a natural solution to mitigate Eimeria-related challenges, making it an effective addition to programs focused on coccidiosis control

EW Nutrition will also host “Showtime”, a series of topical presentations delivered by key industry experts, providing actionable insights into trends and challenges of the animal nutrition industry. Topics include:

  • Why is it important to measure outside temperature properly, 8 March, 11am
  • Coccidiosis Vaccination: Don’t take it for granted!, 8 March, 3pm
  • Antibiotics reduction – the way forward for safe and sustainable food production, 8 March, 4pm
  • Feed cost optimization, 9 March, 11am
  • Better gut health, better egg shells, 9 March, 3pm
  • Water – the central nutrient for growth, 10 March, 11am

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition offers animal nutrition solutions to the feed industry. The company’s focus is on gut health, supported by other product lines. EW Nutrition researches, develops, produces, sells, and services most of the products it commercializes. In 50 countries, key accounts are served directly by EW Nutrition’s own personnel. 

For more information, please visit https://ew-nutrition.com.

Contact: 
Zack Mai
Marketing Manager
EW Nutrition South East Asia/Pacific
+65 6735 0038
[email protected]

SOURCE EW Nutrition GmbH

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.