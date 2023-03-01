AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

HÄAGEN-DAZS HONOURS THE LEGACY OF ITS UNSUNG FEMALE FOUNDER ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY BY LAUNCHING ‘THE ROSE PROJECT’ AND A ‘FOUNDER’S FAVOURITE’ GIVEAWAY

PRNewswire March 1, 2023
  • Häagen-Dazs launches ‘The Rose Project’: A global initiative with a $100,000 bursary to support #WomenWhoDon’tHoldBack, honouring its trailblazing co-founder Rose Mattus
  • Celebrations on International Women’s Day itself will include free scoops of Rose’s beloved Vanilla ice cream across Häagen-Dazs Shops around the world in its biggest global giveaway

LONDON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Reuben Mattus made ice cream but Rose Mattus made Häagen-Dazs. Whilst Reuben is widely celebrated for its creation, Rose’s pioneering approach as its business and marketing whiz remained largely unrecognised. A real trailblazer, Rose’s don’t-hold-back attitude smashed glass ceilings in 1960s New York to make Häagen-Dazs a trendsetter prized by ice cream fanatics. On International Women’s Day 2023, her unsung legacy will be honoured through the launch of ‘The Rose Project’ with a global rebrand acknowledging her contribution as a woman-founded business.

Häagen-Dazs launches 'The Rose Project' to celebrate its unsung female co-founder Rose Mattus on International Women's Day 2023

‘The Rose Project’ is a global initiative which pledges $100,000 in bursaries to support similarly unsung women around the world who deserve recognition.

Nominations are now open to put forward #WomenWhoDontHoldBack (including oneself) to recognise their trailblazing efforts, achievements and societal contributions. From these nominations, 50 women will be shortlisted for their commendable efforts, with the opportunity to win one of five monetary grants of $20,000, enabling these Rose Project Honourees to continue their exceptional work, unleash their potential or give to a cause they’re passionate about.

Nominations for The Rose Project can be submitted via https://iwd.haagen-dazs.global/.      

Häagen-Dazs will also mark International Women’s Day with its biggest global giveaway, with the spotlight on its Vanilla ice cream renamed to the ‘Founder’s Favourite’ to celebrate Rose’s life-long love of the iconic original flavour. Free Vanilla scoops will be offered on 8th March 2023 in over 100 selected Häagen-Dazs Shops across Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East.

In addition, a Commemorative Edition of 1960 ‘Founder’s Favourite’ Häagen-Dazs Vanilla pints have been created to pay tribute to Rose, which will be available in all celebrating Shops for consumers throughout the month of March.

About Rose Mattus

Rose and Reuben Mattus established Häagen-Dazs in New York 1960. Whilst Reuben created the products, it was Rose who ran and held the business together so her husband could be successful. A marketing pioneer of the time, she built an unprecedented fan base for the brand without spending any advertising dollars through sampling and building word-of-mouth in high end establishments and trendy neighbourhoods of Manhattan. Rose with their daughter Doris opened the first Häagen-Dazs Shop in Brooklyn 1976 and  then grew a Shops franchising network that expanded the business nationally. They were eventually recognised with an ‘Outstanding Entrepreneur’ award by the National Association of Women Business Owners. A real partner to her inventor husband, Rose made Häagen-Dazs into the famous brand we know and love today.

Häagen-Dazs
Pria Mani
[email protected]
+44 (0) 7587029066

 

Commemorative Edition 'Founder's Favourite' pint paying tribute to Rose Mattus' life-long love of Häagen-Dazs Vanilla
Haagen Dasz Logo

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs, General Mills

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.