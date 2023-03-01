AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Huawei Launches Smart Classroom 2.0 at MWC 2023

PRNewswire March 2, 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei launched a next-gen smart classroom solution at the Education Forum, part of MWC 2023. The solution uses Wi-Fi 7 and intelligent edge devices to enable smart teaching practices through cloud-edge synergy. At this forum, Huawei also proposed to implement inclusive education resources, improve research capabilities, and optimize management through all-scenario education solutions, and eventually accelerate the digital upgrade of the education industry.

Smart Classroom 2.0 Solution Launch (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

In his opening speech, Mark Yang, Education Industry Director of Huawei’s Global Public Sector, said, “Next-gen ICTs are leading the digital transformation of education. Diversified learning channels, immersive experience, and universal learning are trending. Huawei teams up with solution partners to help customers construct a digital foundation, build smart campuses and classrooms, and digitalize teaching activities. Together, we are promoting intelligent environments for scenario-based, experiential, and interactive teaching to achieve better education and higher research capabilities.”

Nadim Abdulrahim, an industry expert from Huawei’s Global Public Sector, announced the launch of the Smart Classroom 2.0 solution and introduced Huawei’s all-scenario education solutions. According to Mr. Abdulrahim, “Huawei’s education solutions integrate ICTs into teaching scenarios. Huawei upgrades smart classrooms, enabling a converged campus network based on Huawei Wi-Fi 7, which connects to the green and energy-saving all-optical network to build a diversified smart teaching environment. This will help educators break the limitations of time and space and enable universal teaching and learning for equal and inclusive education.”

The Smart Classroom 2.0 solution delivers the following advantages:

  • Access terminals are upgraded.
  • Wi-Fi 7 delivers an air interface rate of 18.67 Gbit/s, ensuring smooth online learning.
  • Intelligent edge devices connect video resources to the cloud platform to provide functions such as smart attendance, real-time speech-to-text conversion, and online video resource management.
  • The solution supports live streaming, automated recording, and class analysis, facilitating smart teaching with edge-cloud synergy.

Huawei ensures smooth smart classroom services using a converged campus network and NREN. These create a high-performance digital cloud foundation. By focusing on smart classrooms, smart campuses, and research innovation, Huawei designs all-scenario education solutions to drive high-quality education development.

Ana Margarita Reyes, CEO of Maiwei, the technology and innovation company of EXSUSA, Panama, said, “In Panama, conventional ICTs prevent smart teaching. Together with Huawei, we are building smart campuses using NCE-Campus, a video storage and analysis system, and IdeaHub. This is driving efficient, intelligent campus management and digital teaching, resulting in a better learning experience.”

Huawei has helped promote smart education with more than 2800 clients from education ministries, academia, and research institutes across 120 countries and regions. In the future, Huawei will continue to deliver innovative scenario-based solutions for the education industry, accelerate digital transformation, and help the world cultivate innovative talent.

For media enquiries, please contact:
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Huawei

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.