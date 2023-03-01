AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sonata Software signs with Mumbai Indians as Associate Partner for Women’s T20 league in India

PRNewswire March 1, 2023

BANGALORE, India, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sonata Software, a leading Modernization and Digital Engineering company, has announced that it has signed up with Mumbai Indians as an Associate Partner ahead of the premier T20 women’s league in India.

Sonata Software logo will be prominently visible on the players kits and this partnership marks Sonata Software’s first-ever cricket sponsorship, globally.

“It is indeed a matter of pride for us to be associated with Mumbai Indians and the Women’s T20 league. This association symbolises our continued commitment to enable and promote avenues for women talent to realise their true potential at work and outside of work. We are confident that the players will inspire thousands of Sonatians and others by demonstrating that they are second to none,” said Balaji Kumar, Chief Human Resource Officer, Sonata Software Limited.

Mumbai Indians is the most successful teams in T20 cricket, with the men’s team winning 5 titles and now the women’s team, that is set to debut this year. Mumbai Indians comprises of legends in the coaching team, marquee international and Indian players, and local domestic talent who could be the ones to watch out for.

“The Women’s T20 League is going to change the landscape of women’s cricket, globally. It is going to become one of the biggest-ever platforms for many young and talented women cricketers to show their class and mettle. The team that displays the ‘Play Big’ mindset will triumph,” added Roshan Shetty, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonata Software Limited.

Commenting on the partnership, Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We are glad to partner with Sonata Software as we embark on our journey in women’s cricket. We are excited about extending the MI ethos to the women’s team and building on the success enjoyed by us over the years. We look forward to working with Sonata Software, who have debuted in cricket sponsorship, and enhancing their engagement with our paltan across the world.”

Mumbai Indians play the season opener of WPL 2023 on 4th March 2023, at DY Patil Stadium.

