AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Wemade to publish R1B, a blockchain baseball game, by Round 1 Studio

PRNewswire March 2, 2023
  • The first game of Round1 Metaverse, a token-based blockchain sports metaverse
  • Distinctive graphics, realistic characters, and sophisticated baseball engine features.
  • To be launched in 170+ countries in the second half of 2023 via WEMIX PLAY and other platforms

SEOUL, South Korea, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wemade will be publishing a blockchain baseball game Round 1 Baseball (R1B, tentative title) developed by Round 1 Studio.

Round 1 Studio is made up of developers behind Korea’s most famous baseball game ‘Magumagu’. R1B is the first game of R1 Metaverse, a token-based blockchain sports metaverse that Round 1 Studio is establishing.

R1B offers a differentiated baseball game experience with realistic characters, high-quality graphics, and a sophisticated baseball engine that allows players to experience the depth of the game with simple controls. In addition, players can acquire and manage various players, enjoying the fun of management.

Users can collect the utility token “Money Ball” by playing the game and stake the tokens to get ‘R1’ token. ‘R1’ is the governance token that is usable in R1B and R1 Metaverse.

The game is in the last stage of development and plans to launch globally by the end of 2023. It will be available in 170 countries on Wemade’s blockchain game platform, WEMIX PLAY, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Check out the official website for more information on blockchain games serviced on WEMIX PLAY.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of “The Legend of Mir” IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.WEMIXnetwork.com 

 

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.