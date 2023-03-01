Dan Rosensweig joins Asia’s Edtech major upGrad’s Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Asia’s largest Integrated Learning Skilling & Workforce development company upGrad today announced Dan Rosensweig, a longtime Silicon Valley Executive joining its Board of Directors. He comes on board as an Independent Non-Executive Director and joins the current senior representatives from Singapore-based investor Temasek and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

As President and CEO of Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) since 2010, Dan Rosensweig has transformed the company into the leading, student-first connected learning platform. Dan also serves on the Board of Adobe and is a senior advisor to TPG Growth Ventures & Kleiner Perkins.

“I am excited to be joining upGrad’s Board of Directors as there has never been a better time to provide accessible and flexible higher education and skills training to learners around the world. By working in partnership with key universities and major technology enterprises, particularly in India, upGrad can help transform the workplace of tomorrow,” said Dan Rosensweig, President and CEO of Chegg.

Adding to the development, Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairperson of upGrad commented, “The US and India along with Asia are the two largest markets for Skilling & Learning Development and Dan brings with him a powerful global overview of this sector which in turn, shall continue to cement our corporate governance as we march ahead in our mission of disrupting the future of jobs and careers of tomorrow.”

He further added, “Any Board of a company needs diversity and today diversity is not about gender alone. Most early-stage companies do not make the transition of having only Investors/founders constituting the Board and so get blind-sighted when it comes to the next level of scale, global expansion and even being a Listed company. Also, the US is the second most important market for upGrad outside of India/Asia, I see Dan bring a lot to the table from his views on M&As to organic growth. Every new-economy company must have a diverse set of Board members, independent of the thinking of PE investors who are more focused on their own upside, and new fund raises vs building businesses to outlast others.”

About upGrad

Started in 2015, upGrad is Asia’s largest integrated Learning, Skilling, Workforce Development & placement company. The offerings range from online & hybrid Degree programs to pathway and study abroad programs to certification and Bootcamps to Diploma, Master’s and Doctorate programs for working professionals. upGrad also provides most of these programs to enterprise clients through its B2B arm along with recruitment and staffing services. Till date, upGrad has touched 7 million+ learners across 100+ countries. It boasts a strong network of 300+ direct global university partners, a wide lineup of 2500+ pathway connections, over 20,000 recruitment partners, and a robust enterprise arm with a clientele of 3000 corporate partners worldwide.

