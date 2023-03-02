AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MMA Legend Khabib Teams Up With GMT to Issue NFT Collection

PRNewswire March 2, 2023

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Undefeated MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced the release of a new NFT series called Khabib NFT Collection by GMT. The collection of unique non-fungible tokens is a set of designed mining rigs that gives holders a potential pass to the private events Khabib holds several times a year, or to enter his exclusive club.

The look of the images is designed with different attributes linked to Nurmagomedov’s career, such as quotes and other features related to the champion.

All of the NFTs are backed by a symbolic 29 TH/s – the same number of victories Khabib had in his professional MMA career. The latter is real computing power generated by the fleet of mining devices owned by GMT, the company Khabib is collaborating with on this project. The computing power of these NFTs allows holders to receive Bitcoin effortlessly on a daily basis in two ways. Users can hold an NFT and get daily rewards or play a special “clicker” game inside of the pool, joining hundreds of other players, creating a community and increasing the chances to win more rewards.

Khabib became a GMT Ambassador in October 2021. Since then the champion has closely followed the company’s developments. According to Khabib, he is excited about technology and participating in useful projects that are interesting to him personally. “I like dealing with professionals, people with a lot of experience and background in the field. I like the cornerstone and essence of the project — easy mining, the opportunity for ordinary people to earn without wading into the technical recesses of mining,” says Khabib. 

About GMT

GMT Token is a state-of-the-art bitcoin mining project. The team has been in the mining business since 2017 and currently possesses a large fleet of devices in various parts of the world and a deep know-how about mining technology. The company’s aim is to simplify the mining process for everyone by handling the logistics, providing around-the-clock uninterrupted service, and securing energy-efficient consumption costs.

Available at: https://khabib.gmt.io/

CONTACT: Matthew Halford, [email protected], +65-6599 5090

SOURCE GMT Token

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

