SEPHORA CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2023 WITH “TOGETHER WE…” CAMPAIGN AND INITIATIVES

Women’s stories deserve a spotlight. Around the world, SEPHORA is honoring female storytellers of all kinds and sharing stories from its global community on International Women’s Day. On #IWD2023 and every day, SEPHORA celebrates women’s empowerment and all those who support it, because together we empower, together we thrive, and together we shine.

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SEPHORA launches “Together we…” campaign across the globe

In a world where women’s rights continue to be challenged, SEPHORA is proud to leverage the power of its global brand and community to shine a spotlight on the inspiring stories from its diverse community and promote female empowerment and allyship. With 40,000+ or 87% of its workforce who identify as female, 87% of its store managers and 61% of its top management positions are held by women. Females also lead two out of three regions (Asia, Europe & Middle East), some of its key markets such as the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, China, Brazil, the UK, as well as key functions including Global Merchandising, Human Resource and Purpose.

SEPHORA believes in the role of beauty as a force for empowerment, self-expression, self-confidence, and self-acceptance. Maria Farrow, Global Chief Human Resources Officer, commented, “At SEPHORA, unleashing the full potential of all women has always been a priority for us and we are proud to reaffirm our long-standing commitment to diversity and equality in the workplace. We want SEPHORA to be a place where everyone feels empowered and free to be their true self.”

For this year’s International Women’s Day, SEPHORA is launching the “Together We” campaign, that leverages its diverse community to highlight extraordinary women and their personal testimonies. On March 8th, SEPHORA will unveil stories of female brand founders, employees, beauty advisors, partners, who – across all levels – represent SEPHORA’s collective power and illustrate its long-standing commitment to ’embrace equity’. Specifically, inspiring women who have founded brands available at SEPHORA will take centre stage from Anastasia Soare founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, to Huda Kattan who officially launched her brand Huda Beauty with SEPHORA and Maureen Kelly, founder of Tarte.

SEPHORA launches Classes for Confidence (CFC) global program

Initiated in 2015 in North America and subsequently launched in Europe and the Middle East in 2018, SEPHORA will expand this initiative globally to 24 markets this year, notably across Asia in Australia, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. SEPHORA’s CFCs are inclusive workshops delivered in partnership with non-profit organizations to support under-served communities. The aim is to help inspire confidence in people facing major life transitions, such as battling or overcoming cancer, entering the workforce from challenging circumstances, or undergoing a gender transition. These classes are held privately to provide attendees with a supportive environment to learn different beauty techniques that can help boost their confidence and inspire fearlessness. Since its launch in North America, CFC has provided support for more than 126,000 people in over 2,800 classes.

“Through programs like Classes for Confidence, which are designed for participants of all genders, we especially want to empower women who have gone through major life transitions and challenges to feel more confident and find their inner strength. We are proud to extend this program across three continents and support these extraordinary people.” said Deborah Yeh, Global Chief Purpose Officer, SEPHORA, “At SEPHORA, we believe that our role is to expand the way the world sees beauty and we want to reaffirm our commitment to diversity, equity, empowerment and allyship.”

SEPHORA SINGAPORE partners with DAUGHTERS OF TOMORROW (DOT) for CFC

SEPHORA SINGAPORE is proud to partner with DOT for its first CFC hosted in February 2023. The NGO dedicates its efforts to skills-training, job-bridging, and supporting programs that enable each women aged 20 – 60 years to re-enter the workforce and become financially independent. The first two classes were hosted at SEPHORA SINGAPORE’s new Raffles City Store, which welcomed 16 attendees over the course of two days to learn tip, tricks and the basics of makeup from SEPHORA’s team of experts. After the class, SEPHORA arranged for their portraits to be taken for their personal use and keepsake. CFC will be progressively rolled out in Australia, China, Malaysia and Thailand in the coming months.

“At SEPHORA, we celebrate many achievements of our female workforce daily, as celebration is part of our culture. This gets ever more pronounced on International Women’s Day!” added Alia Gogi, Asia President, Sephora. “We equally see it as our privilege to leverage our vast and loyal beauty community to be that voice of inclusivity, diversity, equality and empowerment. This is why we are incredibly excited to roll out Classes for Confidence across five key markets in Asia. We have received tremendous feedback from the first few classes and can’t wait to continue this journey & continue making a difference.”

