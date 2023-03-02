AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arctech Meets with ACWA Power and China Energy Engineering Group

PRNewswire March 2, 2023

KUNSHAN, China, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Arctech, the world’s leading solar tracking, racking, and BIPV provider welcomed the senior management from ACWA Power and China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (hereafter “CEEC”) at a business meeting in Arctech’s headquarters, Kunshan, China.

ACWA Power is the largest independent power and desalination water company in the Middle East, and CEEC is one of the largest comprehensive solutions providers for the power industry in the globe. 

Mohammad A. Abunayyan (left) and Cai Hao (right) (PRNewsfoto/Arctech)

Cai Hao, President, and Chairman at Arctech extended a hearty welcome to Mohammad A. Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power trip to China. He remarked: “Arctech and ACWA Power have carried out fruitful cooperation on previous projects, we expect to strengthen cooperation and innovate the cooperation mode with ACWA Power under the Road and Belt Initiative and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, becoming a pair of role models for Belt and Road cooperation.”

Mr. Abunayyan said: “The Road and Belt Initiative echoes Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The deep synergy between these two initiatives creates even wider prospects for bilateral exchanges and cooperation. Arctech and ACAW Power have forged a solid foundation for cooperation, we hope both sides can give full play to their advantages and continue to deepen the cooperation in the future.” 

On 19th February, ALHARBI SAMI MUGBEL S, ACWA VP & Chairman of ASB 1&2 Project Company, and Xiong Gaoxia, Deputy General Manager of CEEC led a team to visit Arctech’s headquarters in Kunshan and discuss future cooperation. Mr. Cai said: “We have established a solid foundation for long-term cooperation among ACWA Power, CEEC, and Arctech, and aims at expediting carbon neutrality in the Middle East.”

Mr. ALHARBI said: “Solar industry is ready to take off in the Middle East, ACWA Power expects to become a role model of ChinaSaudi Arabia cooperation in the renewable industry.”

Mr. Xiong said: ” We have been impressed by Arctech’s professional service and reliable products in the past cooperation. We expect to sustain and deepen the cooperation.”

Arctech has accumulated over a 3GW project portfolio in the Middle East market since entering the market in 2017. 

ACWA Power team, CEEC team and Arctech team (PRNewsfoto/Arctech)

 

SOURCE Arctech

