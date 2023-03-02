Kind Malaysia 2023 Kicks Off the Year with Altruism and Hope

The two-day expo brings together corporates, non-governmental organisations and interested individuals keen on promoting kindness for the greater good.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kind Malaysia 2023 launched today to much fanfare, drawing over 3,000 Malaysians from all walks of life with its message of championing kindness for the greater good. In its third edition, Kind Malaysia is a unique and one-of-a-kind platform in Malaysia which connects the corporate sector, civil society, and like-minded individuals to work together towards the betterment of society.

The two-day expo, happening at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), was officiated by Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin, the Chairman of the Advisory Board of Kind Malaysia 2023, who commended the event for galvanising people from a diverse range of industries to tackle socio-economic and environmental issues faced by communities across the country. “I believe that corporate social responsibility is an important catalyst in promoting sustainable development in Malaysia, and building a society that is inclusive of all people regardless of who they are — and we need collaboration to make this happen. By sharing our stories of compassion, success and even failure with each other, we can reflect on how these collective experiences can be used to address the biggest challenges we face today, from environmental degradation to gender equality,” said Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin in his opening keynote speech.

Kind Malaysia began in 2018 with the goal of highlighting the importance of kindness by facilitating meaningful partnerships between corporates, philanthropies, and non-profit organisations. After two successful events, including a virtual expo organised during the pandemic, this year’s edition returns to a physical format. With the theme of “Kindness Unites Humanity”, the event delves into how kindness serves to bond humanity and remains a relevant concept, even within the context of modern society and culture.

Over the next two days, visitors to Kind Malaysia 2023 will be treated to a variety of activities aimed at inspiring collaboration and sharing ideas for effectively delivering Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. This includes keynote talks, seminars and panel discussions featuring distinguished experts and prominent organisations, as well as educational, experience-sharing and relationship building programmes.

The event also features more than 80 non-profit and socially responsible exhibitors showcasing the latest in humanitarian innovations, and best current practices being employed.

“I greatly look forward to listening and participating in the dialogues that will unfold over the next two days, and hope that you will gain deeper insight on how we can inject more kindness in everything that we do. The agenda of kindness is much too important for us to leave it as a mere dream — and together, I believe that we will be able to craft a world that is powered by kindness.

I wish to introduce a new term kindluck-party – where like-minded people bring their pot of kindness to share,” said Datuk (Dr) M. Gandhi of the Advisory Board for Kind Malaysia 2023.

Kind Malaysia 2023 is hosted and jointly organised by Bumiati Holdings, Informa Markets Malaysia and DSA Exhibition and Conference Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s leading Business Event (BE) organisers with the support of BE partners. Corporate social responsibility partners for the event include the Scouts Association of Malaysia; C.I.S Network Sdn Bhd; #myWorld by MITEC, Evenesis Sdn Bhd; Pico International Sdn Bhd; Qube Integrated (M) Sdn Bhd; Artisense Creative Sdn Bhd; Medical Conference Partner; Innogen Sdn Bhd; Curio Pack Sdn Bhd; R.E. Rogers (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd; JIM Project & Expo Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd; and GO Communications.

The expo will run from today to 3 March, from 10am to 6pm. To register as a visitor, or to learn more about Kind Malaysia 2023, visit: https://kindmalaysia.com/.

