Medidata Drives Diversity in Clinical Trials, Passing 30,000 Studies and 9 Million Participants

Unprecedented industry milestones achieved with continuous innovation supporting the digital transformation of life sciences



SINGAPORE, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Known for its ground-breaking technological innovations in clinical trials, Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes company, has exceeded 30,000 clinical trials and 9 million study participants. These milestones, achieved together with more than 2,100 global customers and partners, have been fueled by Medidata’s platform and life sciences solutions that power smarter treatments and healthier people, while driving greater access to trials.

“As a patient advocate and study participant, I understand the significance of these milestones,” said Anne Marie Mercurio, research advocate and Medidata Patient Insights Board Chair. “And beyond the numbers and the data, Medidata’s ongoing commitment to infusing the patient voice into trial designs and solutions, is helping to create a better and more inclusive experience for all participants in clinical studies.”

Medidata has the deepest, widest platform of pioneering programs including decentralized clinical trials, increasing diversity in clinical studies, and advanced AI solutions for trial design and simulation, site selection, and Synthetic Control Arms. And Medidata technologies and services are driving more value for customers, helping reach critical development milestones faster, including saving an average of one month in study build time and two months in conducting studies.

Rose Kidd, president, Operations Delivery at ICON, commented: “At ICON, technology is core to how we deliver customer needs effectively and efficiently, through our own proprietary technologies to working with leaders in their field like Medidata. ICON has a long history with Medidata as its first CRO partner. We are proud to collaborate together to create industry-leading solutions that drive best-in-class performance in clinical development.”

Maribel Hernandez, vice president, Clinical Operations & Special Projects at PTC Therapeutics stated: “Clinical trials in rare disease are complex and unpredictable. Since becoming a Medidata customer in 2016, we have benefited from their experience and innovative spirit, and gained efficiencies to bring novel medicines to patients in need.”

Mike McDevitt, senior vice president, Biometrics at Syneos Health, said: “We have collaborated with Medidata for over 16 years and during this time the company’s dedication to service delivery and clinical trials innovation has further enabled Syneos Health to serve our customers and accelerate the development of drugs and devices. Medidata has made groundbreaking contributions to technology and clinical research – contributions that stand out in our industry – and we are pleased to join them in celebrating these significant operational milestones.”

“This 30,000 trial milestone is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the hard work of so many at Medidata who support trials, develop innovations in AI, and serve our customers while putting patients first,” said Pascal Daloz, Medidata CEO. “We thank the 9 million trial participants who chose clinical trials as part of their healthcare journey and the customers who partnered with us to advance human health…and we’re just getting started!”

Leveraging this volume of trials, patients and data, Medidata delivers unmatched results in the industry. With studies conducted in more than 140 countries, Medidata is involved in nearly 40% of company-initiated trial starts globally. Approximately 70% of novel drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2022 were developed with Medidata software. And in the critical area of rare disease research, Medidata has supported more than 2,000 studies representing more than 320,000 participants.

View our video on these milestones, see our Medidata fact sheet , and review our Awards and Recognition to learn more.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 2,100+ customers and partners access the world’s most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com .

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

