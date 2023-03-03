AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
NeutraDC, NAVER Cloud, and Cisco Collaborate to Boost Cloud Adoption, Drive Digital Transformation in Indonesia

PRNewswire March 3, 2023

NeutraDC has entered an MOU with NAVER Cloud and Cisco to offer advanced, secure cloud solutions and services to businesses in Indonesia, accelerating their opportunity for digital transformation.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NeutraDC, a brand of direct subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia, PT Telkom Data Ekosistem (TDE), entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NAVER Cloud and Cisco to accelerate the digital transformation of businesses in Indonesia by providing them with advanced cloud solutions and services.

Businesses in Indonesia will benefit from the collaboration as NAVER Cloud and Cisco provide reliable, secure and efficient cloud-based services. The MOU enables all parties to leverage TDE’s local knowledge and data centre infrastructure to deliver reliable and secure cloud services to businesses in Indonesia.

“We are happy to have NAVER Cloud & Cisco to support our flagship hyperscale data centre in Cikarang, Indonesia. The MoU will promote collaboration and knowledge-sharing between the three companies, which will result in developing talent and skills in cloud computing in Indonesia,” remarked Andreuw Th.A.F, Chief Executive Officer of TDE (NeutraDC). “The benefit to local companies in Indonesia is enhanced agility, scalability, and cost efficiency to better compete in the digital economy,” said Andreuw.

NeutraDC offers a pathway for international companies to access Indonesia’s eyeballs and digital economy.  A hub for TDE’s data centre resources in Indonesia, NeutraDC offers a robust digital ecosystem where any party, including hyperscale players supported by Telkom Indonesia, can tap integrated digital infrastructure with comprehensive network connectivity.

“NAVER Cloud is proud to bring our knowledge and experience in cloud technology to the Indonesian market in collaboration with PT Telkom and Cisco. This partnership will help to drive innovation and deliver the benefits of cloud technology to businesses and consumers in Indonesia,” said Weongi Park, CEO of APAC Development at NAVER Cloud.

“At Cisco, partnerships are at the heart of everything that we do, which is why we are excited to be working with NAVER Cloud and PT Telkom on this innovative venture. With their unparalleled industry expertise and our cutting-edge technology, we believe we can offer a premier telco cloud solution to Indonesia, driving economic growth to new levels,” said Sanjay Kaul, President, Service Provider, Asia Pacific and Japan, Cisco.

Ahmad Reza

SVP Corporate Communication & Investor Relation

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.telkom.co.id

SOURCE PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

