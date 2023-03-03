Colliers 2023 Market Confidence Report provides comprehensive strategies for a changing market

SHANGHAI, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Focused on current market trends and with an eye for exploring innovative opportunities, the leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) drives development with forward-looking strategies.

Colliers’s week-long survey collected over 4,800 valid responses from investors, developers, and enterprises in dozens of industries across 15 cities nationwide. To provide straightforward guidance for our clients, we evaluated economic development confidence and market trends, revealing the industries and real estate sectors providing the greatest opportunities.

Confidence has picked up significantly

Confidence has reversed significantly compared to 2022, with more than half of respondents optimistic about the direction of China’s economy both in 2023 and over the next three years. Investors, developers & operators, and corporate users have a clear intention to expand, and almost half of respondents expect their companies to increase their investments in China.

Industry hotspots are concentrated

Considering the silver economy, the rising cost of energy and China’s rebound from the pandemic, the three investment hotspots are the pharmaceutical, medical & pension sectors, followed by the energy, environmental protection & chemical sectors, and finally, the internet & ecommerce sectors. More than one-third of the respondents consider these sectors the ideal direction for industrial investment. At the same time, the direction of industrial investment among cities is becoming uniform. We recommend regions and cities dig deeper to identify their industrial strengths, to form regional value chains and achieve industrial integration and development.

Increased focus on alternative assets

Industrial Park properties are attracting increased interest from investors and developers due to the optimistic economic and industrial development forecasts. In addition, alternative assets are gaining attention, specifically four sectors: medical real estate & senior housing; logistics, warehousing & cold chain assets; long-term rental apartments & rental houses; and factory buildings. We expect this to prompt rapid development in these sectors, with investors & developers already preparing layouts and planning permissions.

For more report information, please visit the link: https://www.colliers.com/en-cn/research/20230223marketconfidence?utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=NewsRelease&utm_campaign=ResearchReport

In 2023, expanding domestic demand and improving confidence will be the keys to successful development. Colliers International is always working with and advising customers to forge the future and accelerate success in support of China’s development.

