Together, For A Digital Future: H3C NAVIGATE 2023 International Business Summit Partner Forum Successfully Held in Indonesia

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With the continuous deepening of digitalization and application of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and other technologies, the global digital economy has entered a new stage featuring faster integration of the digital and real economies, ushering in a golden period for digital transformation in various industries in the digital age.

Against such a backdrop, H3C kicked off its grand annual flagship event, H3C NAVIGATE 2023 International Business Summit in Bali, Indonesia. The summit brought together industry experts, business leaders, customers and ecological partners from many countries, who shared their views on the future of global digital transformation.

The Partner Forum of the summit, which included interpretation of strategy, case sharing, panel discussion, and awards ceremony, recently concluded with great success in Indonesia. The Partner Forum was aimed at calling on representatives from all parties in ICT industry to jointly build and share resources, and explore a partnership characterized by openness, win-win results and in-depth cooperation.

Working together to continuously advance global digital economy with a focus on scenarios and ecosystems

Gary Huang, Co-president and President of International Business of H3C, delivered the opening speech at the Partner Forum.

“In 2022, H3C steadily expanded overseas business with the support of partners and customers. In the future, we will intensify efforts to promote the localization of talents, technologies and ecosystems in a bid to create more scenario-based solutions in various countries, continuously provide high-quality products and services for global customers, and further improve H3C’s corporate image as one of the best partners for global digital transformation,” Huang said.

Angela Shen, Director of H3C International Channel Management Department, made a keynote speech — Together, Accelerating Your Business Growth at the forum.

In 2023, H3C will remain committed to jointly exploring global and regional cooperation models and mechanisms with global partners, and work with various parties to push the global economy toward digitalization and intelligentization with a more open attitude, Shen said.

At the same time, H3C will upgrade its incentives for partners and launch a partner incentive program to strengthen the cultivation of partnership and deeply empower the development of partners, so as to ensure H3C partners’ sustainable profitability, help them reduce costs and increase economic benefits, and facilitate their efforts to continuously progress down the path to digital transformation.

Qiao Yan, Vice President of H3C International Business and General Manager of the Product Solution and Marketing, delivered a speech — Shared Technologies, Localized Solutions at the forum.

While elaborating on the topic, he unveiled a wide range of flagship products for scenario-based solutions, and explained how H3C is able to leverage its globally shared cloud and AI native technologies to provide world-leading customized technologies and professional services for local governments and people, and help local customers improve their endogenous driving force for digital transformation.

Since its expansion into overseas markets in 2019, H3C has continuously pressed ahead with its course of internationalization through targeted strategies, and has successfully found ways to tap into overseas markets, such as extending its own channel network and collaborating in digital infrastructure construction with other Chinese enterprises that seek to go global.

H3C has gradually established and steadily improved its overseas channel ecosystem, laying the foundation for the vigorous and healthy development of its international business.

H3C has made continuous efforts to deepen its Cloud & AI Native strategy, and brought its mature technologies and leading solutions to the international market, helping local partners and customers carry out digital construction, transformation and upgrading.

Given H3C’s favorable policies, cutting-edge technologies, talent training programs and other resources, local enterprises and partners can not only get customized and high-value solutions and services from H3C, but also enhance their core competitiveness by participating in a variety of empowerment training sessions and activities for ecosystem partners held by H3C.

Creating win-win-win situation and jointly building collaborative ecosystem featuring openness, win-win results and common prosperity

During the forum, Rockies Ma, General Manager of H3C Malaysia, joined a riveting panel discussion with representatives of outstanding partners from multiple markets. Participants in the discussion shared their understanding of H3C and experiences of cooperating with the company, and exchanged ideas for and summarized ways of carrying out in-depth cooperation and further promoting the digital transformation in the international market.

At the event, H3C presented a series of awards to a number of exceptional local partners in recognition of their pioneering spirit and outstanding contributions to local digitalization projects. The awards included Excellent Partner, Sustained Contribution Partner, Excellent Service Partner, Fast Growing Partner, Best Capability Partner, Industry Breakthrough Partner, and Best Marketing Partner of 2022.

As a leader in digital solutions and one of the most trustworthy partners for global digital transformation, H3C will adhere to its strategy of Think Globally, Act Locally and its principle of Partner First, and ensure the in-depth implementation of its new strategy of localization for international business development, thus helping build full-fledged local ICT talent systems. By doing so, the company aims to create a win-win-win situation for its partners and customers and itself, build a collaborative ecosystem featuring openness, win-win results and common prosperity, and make concerted efforts with its partners and customers to shape a green and sustainable digital future.

SOURCE H3C