BLUETTI’s Autumn Sale Adds More Fun to Autumn Outdoor Activities

SYDNEY, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Starting March 7, BLUETTI, the leading brand in clean energy storage industry, is offering a bundle of savings on power stations, solar panels and kits for people to explore nature.

Versatile Power for Glamping and Emergency Backup

Autumn is the time to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. Planning a glamping trip or resuming a van lifestyle cannot be done without mobile power. BLUETTI’s AC200MAX, EB200P and AC200P are the perfect options with their massive power and flexible capacity. They can deliver around 2000W from their 2000Wh LPF batteries, which last over 3500 cycles. Typically, their capacities can be further increased by adding external battery packs of 2048Wh B230 or 3072Wh B300.

Multiple outputs (13 for AC200P, 15 for AC200MAX and EB200P) can charge various devices. The powerhouses also feature multiple charging options, including fast solar input or dual AC + solar input, to bring peace-of-mind for outdoor adventures.

Mobile Solar Power for Longer Playtime

One of BLUETTI’s goals is to provide enough power people need in the wild. The EB3A ,EB55 and EB70 portable solar generators can certainly live up to expectations. They are both handy and powerful enough: The EB3A can provide 600 W power to 8 different devices from its 268 Wh LFP battery. EB55 has a larger capacity of 537Wh and supports a 1400W surge, powering over 700W devices with 11 outlets. Rated at 1000 W, the EB70 can charge 10 devices from its massive 716 Wh storage.

Even if the solar generators are depleted, they can be quickly replenished by fast solar charging via BLUETTI portable solar panels. All BLUETTI panels, including PV120, PV200, PV350, use monocrystalline cells with up to 23.4% efficiency. They are IP65 rated for water and dust resistance. The fold-and-go design makes them easy to store and transport.

