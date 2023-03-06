AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

THE ADECCO GROUP TO NOMINATE SANDY VENUGOPAL TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, ENHANCING DIGITAL DEPTH AND DIVERSITY

PRNewswire March 6, 2023

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ZURICH, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Adecco Group announces today that Ms Sandy Venugopal will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 12, 2023.

The Adecco Group Logo

The Adecco Group’s Chair of the Board of Directors, Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, said: “We are very pleased to propose Sandy Venugopal for election to the Board of Directors. Sandy’s deep domain experience in digital and sector knowledge of both HR-tech and platform work are highly relevant to the Adecco Group. In addition, she brings important insights into the US market that can be leveraged as we continue to work on strengthening operational performance in this geography. Sandy’s nomination also reflects our commitment to refreshment of the Board of Directors with a continued focus on diversity, and to strengthen experience and skills in line with the Group’s recent portfolio evolution and its [email protected] digital strategy.”

VIEW FULL PRESS RELEASE

Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

SOURCE The Adecco Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.