Sonata Software Achieves the Status of Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner

PRNewswire March 6, 2023

Attains all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations

BENGALURU, India, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sonata Software, a leading Modernization and Digital Engineering company, announced that it has attained all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations. These designations are anchored on the Microsoft Cloud and aligned to six specific Microsoft solution areas. Sonata has achieved the Solutions Partner designations in Business Applications, Data & AI (Azure), Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Infrastructure (Azure), Modern Work and Security.

Sonata_Software_Logo

The Solutions Partner designation is awarded by Microsoft based on Partner Capability Score. This is calculated as a composite score of three categories, namely, performance, skilling and customer success. The designations reaffirm Sonata’s strength and expertise in Microsoft solutions.

Samir Dhir, MD & CEO at Sonata Software said, “We are proud to be a trusted full stack partner of Microsoft. This milestone is a testament to the expertise, experience, and delivery excellence of our team. We will continue to strive to deliver best-in-class solutions and services around Microsoft technologies of today and tomorrow.”

“By attaining Microsoft Solution Partner designations across all six Microsoft solution areas, Sonata Software unlocks new sales and marketing opportunities while reinforcing their skills. This recognition is a testament to Sonata Software’s strong commitment to delivering exceptional technology solutions to our customers,” said Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India.

Sonata Software is proud of its three decades of association with Microsoft. It is a member of the Microsoft Inner Circle for Business Applications, an Azure Expert Managed Services Provider, and a market leader in Azure services. Sonata was named Microsoft Partner of the Year for Business Applications in the India region in 2021 and holds a range of advanced specializations from Microsoft.

Effective October 2022, Microsoft renamed its partner program as ‘Microsoft Cloud Partner Program’. It announced key changes, including Solutions Partner Designations, as part of its investment in the cloud as a strategic lever for innovation and growth, and as a reflection of its continued commitment to partners.

About Sonata Software

