  • new product

All-new KONA Upscaled Multiplayer Accelerates Hyundai’s Electrification Vision with Extended Range and Advanced Features

PRNewswire March 7, 2023
  • All-new KONA Electric, with long-range 65.4-kWh battery, delivers WLTP-estimated 490 km of class-leading all-electric range (AER), based on European specifications
  • Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates allow car owners to save on cost and have their cars maintained with the latest software more conveniently
  • KONA Electric comes with frunk storage, active air flaps, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) outlets, Head-up Display, i-PEDAL driving mode, Smart Regenerative System, electronic-Active Sound Design (e-ASD) and additional safety features

SEOUL, South Korea, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Company today held a digital world premiere to unveil the all-new KONA, an upscaled multiplayer in the B-SUV segment, led by an all-electric variant (EV) that offers advanced safety and convenience features and class-leading range.

The second-generation KONA offers one of the most comprehensive product packages in the B-SUV segment, including the widest range of powertrains. Customers can choose from EV, hybrid electric (HEV) and ICE variants as well as sporty N Line versions of each.

KONA Electric will play a major role alongside our IONIQ models in reinforcing Hyundai’s EV leadership. The new model builds on the great reputation of the first-generation KONA Electric and is designed and engineered to lead the competition with its many outstanding features,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company.

Chang added, “At Hyundai, we don’t see the EV revolution as just the latest trend. We believe it is a pivot point for not only the industry but also for society. Through the implementation of eco-friendly mobility solutions like our EVs, we hope to speed the transition to clean mobility and make progress for humanity.”

KONA Electric delivers class-leading all-electric range (AER) in the B-SUV segment (WLTP-estimated 490 km)[1]. It also comes with EV-specific design elements, including frunk storage, active air flaps, interior and exterior Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) outlets, Head-up Display (HUD), i-PEDAL driving mode, Smart Regenerative System, electronic-Active Sound Design (e-ASD) and an Eco Package.

Product specification availability may differ by country and region.

More information can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com.

[1] Based on European specifications

 

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

