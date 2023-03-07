AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

Bring Your A Game: GIGABYTE AORUS 2023 Gaming Laptops Now Available

PRNewswire March 8, 2023

TAIPEI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The world’s leading computer brand, GIGABYTE has finally made its highly-anticipated AORUS gaming laptop lineup available on the market, including the AORUS 17X, AORUS 15X, AORUS 17, and AORUS 15. These premium laptops are completely re-designed for high-performance gaming at their cores, offering cutting-edge technologies and optimized portability for an unbeatable gaming experience on the go.

The AORUS 17X and AORUS 15X are the flagship models with maximum performance. These powerful gaming machines boast an Intel® 13th-gen 24-core CPU and up to NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 4090 GPU with a TGP of 175W, resulting in a noticeable improvement in gaming performance of up to 86% compared to the previous gen, ensuring that even the most demanding games will run smoothly and without lag. The AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 are super-portable gaming laptops, which have received upgrades in the next-gen chips, featuring Intel® Core 13th-gen i7 H series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 4070 GPU with a TGP of 140W.

The cooling capacity has also been improved with the upgraded WINDFORCE Infinity cooling system, featuring a large vapor chamber design and up to four cooling fans for a maximum TDP of 230W on the AORUS 17X and 160W on the AORUS 17. This advanced cooling system not only ensures efficient and quiet cooling but also makes the laptops more compact and portable, perfect for gamers who are constantly on the move.

The AORUS lineup offers 17.3 and 15.6 inch displays with a sweet spot of QHD resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz for immersive visuals and fluid framerates. The displays feature accurate and vivid colors, thanks to 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut for the AORUS 17X and AORUS 15. The laptops share a sleek and modern look, which includes a stylish RGB light bar and geometric patterns that exude a winning attitude, making them a characteristic addition to any gaming setup.

If you are ready to take your gaming experience to the next level, it is time to get your hands on the 2023 AORUS gaming laptops that are available now. With their improved performance, stylish design, and rich features, these laptops are the ultimate gaming machine for those who settle for nothing less than the very best. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/AORUS_LAPTOP.

SOURCE GIGABYTE

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

