AUGUST IN JAKARTA WINS ASIA’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS’ COVETED AMERICAN EXPRESS ONE TO WATCH AWARD

Hans Christian and Budi Cahyadi’s year-old restaurant is recognised as a rising star for its elegant and innovative Indonesia-influenced contemporary cuisine

LONDON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — August in Jakarta, Indonesia is the 2023 recipient of the coveted American Express One To Watch Award. Determined by the organisers of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in collaboration with their regional advisers, this award is given to a rising-star restaurant that demonstrates potential to break into the main Asia ranking in future years.

Helmed by chef and co-owner Hans Christian and managing partner Budi Cahyadi, August has made waves in Jakarta’s dining landscape since opening in November 2021 with its own brand of cuisine that boasts respectful inclusion of Indonesian elements with fine dining flair. The intimate 50-seater features warm lighting, earthy colours, an open kitchen and bookshelves lined with the team’s personal collection, all of which help create an immersive and cosy dining experience.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, says: “August’s success is evidence of its commitment to excellence, backed by culinary skill and a deep sense of hospitality. We congratulate the team on the positive impact it has had on Jakarta’s dining scene.”

Apart from being the founding duo’s birth month, August is named to convey the restaurant’s belief in ‘respect’, a theme that the team translates into their personable service and their cuisine. Tasting menus reflect Chef Christian’s years of experience in fine-dining kitchens, while incorporating Indonesian and Asian touches as an homage to the local region. With sustainability at the fore, core ingredients include seasonal line-caught fish from Bali and Lombok; vegetables from farms in Lembang; vanilla pods from Sukabumi and 100% Indonesian cocoa in desserts.

Christian and Cahyadi are Indonesian natives and culinary school and hospitality management graduates with a complementary mix of F&B experiences. It is their combined expertise that is reflected in the stellar dining experience at August.

August joins an exciting line-up of past winners that includes Meta in Singapore (2021) and Eat & Cook in Kuala Lumpur (2022).

August will be celebrated at the ceremony on 28th March 2023 in Singapore, in collaboration with host destination partner Singapore Tourism Board. Sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 awards will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube .

