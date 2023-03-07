Körber accelerates OLF’s digital supply chain transformation

Körber’s supply chain software solutions improve digital end-to-end capabilities in the bookselling industry

HAMBURG, Germany, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Körber has announced that OLF, leading Swiss distributor of French literature, has selected Körber to modernize its supply chain infrastructure. The transition will include the integration of Körber’s Warehouse Management System (WMS), Shipping & Dispatch System (SDS) and Track and Trace solution by introducing digital capabilities to increase performance, visibility, competitiveness and responsiveness towards bookstore partners, supermarkets and e-commerce platforms.

Key to this is the modernization of a 12,000 m2 warehouse in Fribourg, Switzerland, through which OLF represents nearly 3500 Swiss, French, British and American publishers that are distributed to more than 3.000 bookstores, supermarkets, schools, kiosks, and other points of sale throughout Switzerland, France and Belgium. Körber’s integrated technologies provide planning, control, execution and monitoring functionalities to manage 4 million books for over 130,000 titles held by OLF.

Théophile Renard, Logistics and Services Director at OLF explains: “Looking for the right partner, we put major focus on finding someone helping us to stay confident in what we are doing. Our business is changing and we needed to be sure that Körber had the expertise to realize our full growth potential and ensure our solidity. The flexibility of Körber’s technology enables us to meet our customers’ demands in a context of rising resource costs, labor shortages, and geopolitical tensions. We are now perfectly positioned to achieve our ambitions. In Körber, we have found a partner who is able to reassure us, both in terms of technology and economic performance.

OLF’s digital transformation accounts for a new level of efficiency, integration and insight into supply chain operations. With the goal of capitalizing on an integrated supply chain software platform and end-to-end transparency, the modernization will allow greater efficiency to meet the new challenges in the bookselling sector. Körber’s WMS, easy to use and configure, will provide streamlined control of automated warehouse processes. It will also significantly optimize slotting management and order processing. At the same time, digital capabilities will expand improvements to package labelling and EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) with Körber’s SDS, especially in collaboration with carriers. On the last mile, track and trace capabilities will remove functional silos by enhancing data visibility comprehensively – in line with the goal of advancing customer and service quality up to the last mile. The new software platform will be integrated by summer 2023.

Michael Brandl, Executive Vice President Operations Software EMEA at the Körber Business Area Supply Chain explains: “All organizations, regardless of their size or industry, are faced with the obligation to leverage the potential of the digital era and adapt their infrastructure to new market demands. The world of supply chain and publishing is changing, both in terms of functional and service expectations. OLF’s choice of Körber confirms that our solutions are 100% on par with the needs of companies to conquer the complexities of constantly growing customer demands with digital capabilities, end-to-end.”

About OLF

OLF ensures the distribution of thousands of copies every day on behalf of publishers and major brands, on a wide network of points of sale: bookstores, department stores, kiosks, post offices, specialized stores, schools, e-commerce sites, and more – in Switzerland and beyond. OLF develops its strategy in order to offer value-added logistics services adapted to the needs of its clients.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, mail and parcel solutions, voice solutions, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Körber helps to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

Contact:

Mary-Jane Würker

Corporate Communications Manager

Körber Business Area Supply Chain

[email protected]

T +49 6032 348-2921

SOURCE Körber Supply Chain