Lynxspring Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Customers Run Smart Buildings Efficiently and Offering Customer Value

Lynxspring’s connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, management, and analytics solutions and services extract insight, value, and outcomes from operational and workplace data

SAN ANTONIO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan assessed the digital transformation in smart buildings industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Lynxspring with the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. The company integrates different systems and equipment, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), cloud technologies, and emerging technologies to enhance building automation systems (BAS) and automate buildings for interoperability and remote management. It achieves high levels of building optimization and its technologies ease data connection, integration, communication, and trading. Lynxspring uniquely leverages its product portfolio, solutions, and services to meet customers’ needs.

Lynxspring’s solutions position customer value as a strategic imperative and go beyond its extensive expertise and best-in-class capabilities. It caters to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), enterprise and corporate real estate accounts, system integrator channels, and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) consultants. It efficiently meets diverse customer requirements, including real-time connectivity and remote access, system data accessibility, operational cost reduction, energy savings, risk management, and regulatory compliance. Customers also enjoy greater visibility and control of their facility environment, reliable operations, uptime, and compliance with corporate reporting. MEP consultants specialize in automation, structural integration, energy management, and advanced building technology.

Konkana Khaund, vice president of consulting for Frost & Sullivan’s Americas Energy & Environment group, observed, “Lynxspring remains close to its clients, listening to their concerns, challenges, and requirements, and fostering relationships with building owners and operators as a technology solutions developer. It offers customers a robust ecosystem for edge computing using a unified control platform that accommodates a range of applications for all equipment and devices.”

Lynxspring addresses key objectives and performance indicators, data-driven insights, and deliverables to help facility, operations, and corporate management achieve optimal performance. With solutions and best-in-class products across common platforms, the company empowers its partners and customers to take control of technology and make informed choices while enabling partner success via technology, education, training, and marketing support. With its customer-focused strategy, Lynxspring consistently brings best-in-class services to market and empowers customers to improve business outcomes, meet regulatory and compliance requirements, and mitigate risks. It helps resolve complex customer interoperability challenges and integration issues.

“With its 20-year history, the knowledgeable, dedicated, and inventive company has helped customers run smart buildings more efficiently. The company enables its partners and customers to take control of technology and make informed decisions, offering immense value to existing and new customers and solidifying Lynxspring’s market position,” added Natalia Casanovas, best practices research analyst for Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company’s unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Claudia Toscano

P: 1.956.533.5915

E: [email protected]

About Lynxspring

Embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-enterprise solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter applications. The company’s technologies and solutions provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, management, and analytics, enabling users to extract insight, value, and outcomes from operational data. Lynxspring’s solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings in the United States and internationally. More information about Lynxspring is available at: https://www.lynxspring.com.

Marc Petock

Vice President, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

[email protected]

+1 816 347-3500

