REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN CYPRUS AND THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

PRNewswire March 8, 2023

LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, has sold the franchise rights to owners who will expand the modern global brand in both the Middle Eastern country of Cyprus and in the Cayman Islands.

Realty ONE Group's logo

Nicolas Christou, who has more than 15 years of experience in Cyprus real estate along with extensive business relationships in the EU, is the new owner of Cyprus. He also has a significant background in finance and business consulting. The current franchise owner of Costa Rica, Sergio E. Gonzalez, now also owns the franchise rights to the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory. Gonzalez is an entrepreneur with more than two decades in real estate and after only a few years owning the rights to Costa Rica, he has already opened two offices.

We’re so perfectly aligned with Nicolas and Sergio and enormously grateful to add their business and real estate experience along with their passion to expand our global footprint,said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. 

With Realty ONE Group, we’ll add significant value not only to the real estate industry in Cyprus but to each and every individual professional, our prospective clients and the business sector,” said Christou who chose the thriving brand for its comprehensive training, ethics and values, COOLTURE and technology and tools.

“Realty ONE Group is offering me an opportunity to help more real estate professionals and to be incredibly competitive with a business model and brand that make perfect sense,” Gonzalez is quoted in the Costa Rica announcement.

The UNBrokerage as it’s known in the industry has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Singapore and Spain in addition to Cyprus and the Cayman Islands.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Spain and Singapore. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

 

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

