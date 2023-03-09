AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Starlizard Integrity Services supports global fight against match-fixing by offering innovative new data service for free to sports governing bodies

PRNewswire March 9, 2023

LONDON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Starlizard Integrity Services (SIS) today announced the launch of Komodo, an innovative online integrity alert system offered free of charge for use by sports governing bodies and enforcement agencies globally in the ongoing fight against match manipulation in sport.

Komodo flags suspicious matches to relevant organisations and also provides them with an analysis of both betting market activity and on-field performances where applicable. The detailed reports produced by Komodo are designed not only to assist with anti-match-fixing investigations, but also in certain cases to provide evidential value in legal proceedings – with SIS evidence already confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as an appropriate tool in the fight against match-fixing.

Starlizard has been providing sports governing bodies with information on suspicious matches free-of-charge since 2010, and through SIS since 2017.  Komodo continues this commitment, expanding the complimentary SIS service to allow sports and law enforcement organisations secure access to more detailed analytical findings, expert assessments and intelligence on suspicious matches.

Komodo will initially cover football, with cricket and other sports following soon. Users will not only receive timely operational alerts whenever a game is allocated an integrity red flag, but will also benefit from an interactive platform that identifies and visualises trends and patterns within their respective sports and jurisdictions.

Steve Edery, CEO of Starlizard, said: “Starlizard is committed to supporting sports governing bodies and enforcement agencies around the globe in their efforts to combat match-fixing. Having provided integrity services to sports since 2010, we established Starlizard Integrity Services in 2017 as a dedicated division of the company, focusing entirely on integrity matters and working closely with sports integrity stakeholders to provide them with valuable insights and intelligence into market activity and behaviour. Komodo represents our latest contribution to this global collaboration against corruption in sport.”

Affy Sheikh, Head of Starlizard Integrity Services, said: “We believe the future success of anti-match fixing efforts depends on more and better information being made freely available to integrity officers and investigators by true experts in this field. Komodo is an innovative tool that does just that. It is the result of significant investment in time and development costs on the part of Starlizard, and we are delighted to be able to offer it free of charge to sports bodies and law enforcement agencies around the world.”

For more information and enquiries about Komodo, please contact [email protected].

About Starlizard Integrity Services:

Starlizard Integrity Services (SIS) is the specialist integrity division of Starlizard, the London-based sports betting consultancy. Starlizard’s detailed understanding of sport and sporting performance, as well as its active involvement in betting markets, affords a unique perspective, enabling the company to know better than anyone else in the world when betting markets and sporting contests look wrong. Starlizard has been producing independent integrity services for sports governing bodies and associations since 2010, and established SIS in 2017 as a dedicated resource to focus entirely on this work. Combining its deep insight into how betting markets should behave with detailed on-pitch performance data analysis and research, SIS is ideally placed to identify suspicious matches and betting patterns. For more information, visit www.starlizardintegrity.com.

Media Contact:
Starlizard Integrity Services
+44 (0) 20 3014 9800
[email protected]

 

The free Komodo application will give sports and law enforcement agencies a valuable weapon in the fight against match-fixing

 

Starlizard Integrity Services Logo

 

SOURCE Starlizard Integrity Services

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.