SAT.KNOWLEDGE to Extend Education Solutions to Southeast Asia

Expansion will bring the company’s top-notch digital education platform to the region

TAIPEI, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SAT.KNOWLEDGE, a leading online education platform based in Taiwan, is announcing an expansion plan to bring its cutting-edge education solutions to the Southeast Asia market, including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia. Leveraging its robust expertise at the intersection of education and technology, the brand delivers digital courses that empower adult learners in a fast-changing world.

“We believe that education should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or background,” said Stephen Yu, CEO of SAT.KNOWLEDGE. “By expanding our presence in Southeast Asia, we are providing lifelong learners in the region not just with a top-notch education, but with the tools to help them achieve their full potential and build ideal lives.”

Established in 2019, SAT.KNOWLEDGE has created around 40 informative and enlightening courses that cover a wide range of disciplines, such as business, art, music, and personal development. These video-on-demand courses are taught by experts in their respective fields, ensuring that learners receive the most up-to-date and relevant information and skills.

In the past three years, SAT.KNOWLEDGE has doubled its revenue and grown to more than 170,000 members — marked success that comes from its commitment to excellence in online education. With features such as quizzes, discussions, and peer assessments, the platform is interactive and engaging for students while ensuring that learning outcomes are maximized and knowledge can be applied in real-world situations.

Building on this success, SAT.KNOWLEDGE is excited to announce its upcoming plan to expand its offerings for talent training among corporate partners, driven by high demand for its courses from companies such as Advantech, Amway, and Cargill. The new platform invites professional experts from well-known enterprises such as Microsoft, KPMG, and IBM to share their expertise with learners. Through this platform, SAT.KNOWLEDGE’s corporate partners can cultivate the skills and knowledge of employees, helping them to keep their talent pools competitive in a constantly evolving marketplace.

SAT.KNOWLEDGE invites local professionals from various industries to join them in their mission to provide adult learners in Southeast Asia with access to top-notch digital education solutions. The company believes that by working with the best minds in each industry, together they can create a brighter future.

For more information about SAT.KNOWLEDGE and its expansion plans, please visit: https://sat.cool/home.

Contact: Wendy Chang, [email protected]

SOURCE SAT. KNOWLEDGE